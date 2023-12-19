OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of Unit 203 – Le CAP, represented by the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), have submitted a counteroffer to the employer, Le Centre d'appui et de prévention (Le CAP) to meet their needs and expectations.

Following the rejection of the tentative agreement that had been concluded on December 9 between their employer and AEFO, the negotiating team proposes a counteroffer that enhances both the monetary and non-monetary aspects of the collective agreement. "We believe that these additions can be beneficial for the members. More than 60% of our members earn a salary just slightly above $40,000 annually, and they have difficulties making ends meet. The proposed additions in this counteroffer can make a difference, especially in today's economic context." declares Anne Vinet-Roy, President of AEFO.

The members of AEFO's local Unit 203 are reaching out to Le CAP to find a solution and believe that their counteroffer is reasonable. They think that accepting this offer would put an end to the strike and quickly reach a fair and equitable agreement for them. "By rejecting the latest tentative agreement, members have expressed that it was not sufficiently improved, and it is important to listen to them. We understand that Le CAP receives limited funding, but we believe they have the means to make the necessary decisions to adequately meet their employees' needs and ensure their retention. This is the path we ask Le CAP to take, as we believe it is still possible to have a tentative agreement signed over the next few days." – concludes Anne Vinet-Roy.

Le CAP has not yet responded to AEFO's counteroffer.

Members of Unit 203 are continuing the unlimited strike.

