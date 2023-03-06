MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The board of directors of the Montreal Economic Institute has chosen Daniel Dufort, its current Vice President of Operations, to fill the position of President and CEO as of April 5, 2023.

"The MEI is more than ever an essential voice in the public debate in Quebec, and in the rest of Canada. I therefore want to thank the board of directors for this major vote of confidence," said Mr. Dufort. "It will be an honour for me to lead the MEI team at a decisive moment for the economic and social future of the province and the country."

Mr. Dufort first joined the MEI as Director of External Relations, Communications, and Development. In July 2022, he became its Vice President of Operations.

Throughout his career, he has developed an expertise in public relations, crisis management, and the public positioning of companies. He also has public policy experience as well as experience in politics, having worked in a former Canadian Prime Minister's Office as well as in the office of a federal minister.

"Daniel's hard work since he joined the MEI made him a prime candidate," said Hélène Desmarais, Chairman of the MEI's board of directors. "I know that all my colleagues on the board of directors are convinced, as am I, that he will build on the Institute's excellent reputation."

Michel Kelly-Gagnon, outgoing CEO of the MEI, will become Founding President as of April 5, 2023. In this role, he will act as an ambassador for the organization as well as continuing to be in charge of managing special projects, of developing our Calgary office, and of fundraising.

"Over the past four years spent at the MEI, Daniel demonstrated exceptional commitment to the mission of our organization," said Mr. Kelly-Gagnon. "His keen intelligence, combined with his impeccable work ethic, will surely help the MEI reach new heights.

"He can count on my full support in the achievement of his objectives."

The MEI is an independent public policy think tank with offices in Montreal and Calgary. Through its publications, media appearances, and advisory services to policy-makers, the MEI stimulates public policy debate and reforms based on sound economics and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute

