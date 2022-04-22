The Megadiversity of Colombia Lands in Toronto with a Specialized-Tourism Event

It's Earth Day today! During the environmental challenges the world is facing, globetrotters want destinations that offer, not only a great experience, but also a sustainable and meaningful travel and Colombia checks-out all these eco-friendly boxes.

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- One could say that Colombia celebrates Earth Day, every day, since it is the most biodiverse country per square meter in the world and one of the 12 countries in having a Sustainable Tourism Policy.

This means that Colombia, with roughly the size of Ontario, has the privilege of being the 'first' in many natural wonders. For example, it has the largest bird diversity in the planet with more than 1,900 different bird species. Colombia has also the largest number of butterflies in the world, with more than 3,600 registered species, which means that 20% of all butterfly species on Earth live there!

The country is divided in six tourist regions, each one with very different types of ecosystems and cultures. Travelers can go from trekking the highest coastal mountain in the world to visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cartagena's Walled City in just a few hours, in the Greater Colombian Caribbean! People can also visit the lush green mountains in the Western Colombian Andes and learn everything there is to know about coffee and flowers. Or visit the city of Bogotá and its surroundings to hear more about legendary stories of gold, indigenous cultures and national heroes crossing valleys and moors.

Precisely, all this megadiversity will be showcased next month (On May 24th and 25th) at The Toronto Region Board of Trade during The Colombia Tourism Forum 2022, an event that will be gathering over 50 Canadian and Colombian professionals from both the leisure and the meetings industries. This event is organized by ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting tourism in Colombia.

"Canada and Colombia are closer than most of the people think. We are only 6 hours away from Toronto and 7 hours away from Montreal on a direct flight to Bogotá," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. "Canada is one of the most important markets for our tourism sector. We will keep developing strong ties with the Canadians and show them how Colombia, with all its natural wonders, is ready to welcome them."

