OTTAWA, ON, the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The McLean Legacy fund was created to support healing and wellness, language and culture preservation, commemoration and truth-telling for Survivors of Federal Indian Day Schools and their families. Today, the McLean Day Schools Settlement Corporation (MDSSC) is inviting First Nation, Inuit Communities and/or community-based Survivor Committees to apply for funding.

Shaped by the voices of Survivors and their families following a historic, multi-year national outreach process, the $200 million McLean Legacy Fund, part of the $1.47 billion Federal Indian Day Schools Class Action Settlement, is launching its first call for submissions nationwide, which will run until the end of September 2025.

"It's incredibly rewarding and humbling to have reached this pivotal moment, which marks both the culmination of a comprehensive engagement process but also what we firmly believe will be the start of a powerful and restorative healing journey for Survivors and communities impacted by Federal Indian Day Schools," said Elder Claudette Commanda, CEO of the McLean Day Schools Settlement Corporation (MDSSC).

The MDSSC serves as the steward of the fund and supports the enduring legacy of Garry McLean, a member of the Lake Manitoba First Nation who represented hundreds of thousands of Survivors as the lead plaintiff in the Federal Indian Day Schools Class Action case. Although he passed away weeks before the establishment of MDSSC, the Legacy Fund which bears his name is infused with his spirit.

"We know that healing does not happen overnight, and every community will approach this journey in their own way and in their own time," said former Regional Chief Roger Augustine, MDSSC Board Member. "The Legacy Fund was built to create space for Survivors to gather, share their stories, and create positive pathways for support for Survivors, communities and their families."

The first call for Submissions provides funding in two categories: up to $25,000 for communities with Schools listed in Schedule K of the Settlement Agreement to establish their own Survivor Committees; or anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000 (per year for up to four years, or as one-time only funding depending on each pillar) for community programs and projects.

"One of the most important things about the Legacy Fund is that decisions about funding are being guided by Survivors, for Survivors. Every part of this process respects the voices of our people and puts communities in the lead, where they decide what they need to heal and provide support not just for Survivors but for future generations," added Elder Gloria Wells, MDSSC Board Member.

To learn more about the submission process and the resources available to help communities submit their requests, visit www.mcleanlegacyfund.ca.

Your well-being is important to us. If you require immediate emotional support, please call the toll-free, 24/7, Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 to receive culturally sensitive counselling and crisis intervention services in English, French, Cree, Inuktitut, and Ojibway.

For more information, please refer to the backgrounder below.

The McLean Legacy Fund

The McLean Day Schools Settlement Corporation (MDSSC) was created as part of the Federal Indian Day Schools Settlement Agreement to manage and deliver the $200 million Legacy Fund. This fund is intended to support healing and wellness, language and culture, commemoration, and truth-telling for Survivor Communities of Federal Indian Day Schools.

MDSSC conducted six regional and national outreach sessions and an online survey to gather Survivor and community input on how the Legacy Fund should operate. This engagement shaped a Survivor-centered funding approach with clear community focus.

The Legacy Fund is designed to empower Survivor Committees and communities with recognized Federal Indian Day Schools (as per Schedule K in the Settlement Agreement) to develop and deliver programs and initiatives that reflect what healing means to them. Individual Survivors are not eligible to apply directly.

There are two funding categories

Category One: Survivor Committee Establishment Funding

Each community can receive a one-time payment of up to $25 ,000





,000 Supports the creation of Survivor Committees





Eligible expenses: meeting costs, facility rentals, Elder honoraria, refreshments, and other foundational needs

Category Two: Community Program Funding

For Survivor Communities and established Survivor Committees within recognized communities under one of the four eligible pillars:





Healing and Wellness: Up to $250,000 per year for up to four years





Up to per year for up to four years Language and Culture: Up to $100,000 per year for up to four years





Up to per year for up to four years Commemoration: Up to $100,000 (one-time, or spread over four years)





Up to (one-time, or spread over four years) Truth Telling: Up to $100,000 (one-time, or spread over four years)

Submission Timeline: July 7, 2025 – end of September 2025.

For more information, visit: www.mcleanlegacyfund.ca

