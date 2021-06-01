This is what the president of Immofacile.ca , Ghislain Larochelle, holds as proof the fact with the recent cascading sale of rental cottage lots that he personally owns, for a total of 1 million dollars (1M S), in just a few hours, in the small town of Brownsburg-Chatam, located in the Argenteuil MRC; where, as the municipal slogan goes, nature is at its best, close to Lachute and, by extension, to the greater Montreal area.

In addition to the trend that continues due to the evolution of telecommuting and the proliferation of the fiber optic telecommunication network in the region, the rental cottage option remains a reality that increasingly allows consumers to enjoy the experience of living in a cottage in nature, for residential or rental purposes, in a perspective of generating additional income. According to Immofacile.ca, we are now witnessing an unstoppable craze for the resort market, both in terms of pure lodging and rentals, since at least 2015-2016: Quebec households have visibly shifted, at least partially, their vacation budget into a property budget for easier access to a cottage or a secondary residence, with the possibility of renting, in a context of health crisis.

"A simple visit of a few hours to the Brownsburg-Chatam' site resulted in the conclusion of land purchase transactions totalling a little more than $1 million, with sales ranging from $80,000 to $175,000 per lot," said Mr. Larochelle, who believed that this situation clearly reflected consumers' desire to have access to a new and different way of life, which was replacing, at least in part, the traditional way of life. He told he believed as well that this situation clearly reflected consumers' desire to have access to a new and different way of life, which will replace travelling which was made more complicated by border restrictions resulting from the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other variants.

The meteoric 87.9% increase in the number of residential sales in the Laurentians alone, from 1,622 to 3,047 in April 2021, is the evidence of the crystallization of the trend towards the growing popularity of the regions for both housing and vacationing. And that is without counting, to add the president of Immofacile.ca, the significant increase in the number of short-term tourist residences in the Laurentians which reached the figure of 1831 in May 2021, according to the Corporation of the Tourist Industry of Quebec (CITQ).

The existence of various applications such as Airbnb, Booking.ca, and rental agencies such as WeChalet and others of the kind, coupled with the profitability of teleworking, should in all likelihood consolidate the parameters of this new lifestyle of Quebecers who see the dual advantage of being able to enjoy nature in the region, while generating additional income, punctually, or permanently for investors.

The president of Immofacile.ca continued by saying that this tendency, far from fading, or even to decrease, should be accentuated in 2021, if we are to believe in any case the young platform of reservation of Quebec cottages WeChalet which says to estimate a growth of still 500 % in 2021 to compare with 2020 which also recorded a growth of 500 % of the reservations compared to 2019.

Mr. Larochelle concluded by saying that he would like to corroborate and validate this new reality at a special boot camp, a sort of training camp for buyers of residential or rental cottages, which will take place on June 18, 19 and 20 by Immofacile.ca, which will share everything a new investor need to know, during a tour of sites, about regulations, financing, informed management of the various rental applications, home automation and automation of a cottage.

SOURCE Immofacile.ca

For further information: Source: Ghislain Larochelle, Eng, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer - Immofacile.ca; Contact: Alexandre Dumas - Vice President - Corporate Communications; NATIONAL Public Relations, 514-898-4636 (cell), [email protected]