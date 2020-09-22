MIRABEL, QC, Canada, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The TrioMed Active technology manufacturer, i3 BioMedical inc., received the 2020 Gold Medal from the prestigious Canadian Industry Leadership Honours.

The Honorable Navdeep Bains, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science & Industry of Canada, welcomed attendees at the awards ceremony.

Selected from Canadian manufacturers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TrioMed Active technology manufacturer was awarded the Gold medal for its innovative Self-Cleaning Antimicrobial facemask in the category: Canadian Company that made the most significant/novel impact on Canada's Personnel protective equipment.

About i3 BioMedical Inc: i3 BioMedical is a Canadian company, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products that help prevent the spread of infection and disease.

SOURCE i3 BioMedical Inc.

For further information: For more information on the TrioMed Active face masks, visit www.triomed.com or send an email to [email protected]

Related Links

https://i3biomedical.com/

