The MAC to reopen on February 10, 2021

"I am absolutely delighted with this announcement, which shines a real ray of hope for the future," said John Zeppetelli, the MAC's Director and Chief Curator. "I am especially pleased that the MAC will reopen with all of its rooms open and four new exhibitions, never before shown to visitors."

Four new exhibitions to be discovered

La machine qui enseignait des airs aux oiseaux presents the works of 34 artists of Montréal and its surroundings, and reflects upon the materiality of language. Visitors are invited to feast their eyes on freshly minted and local contemporary art by artists committed to engaging, topical and diverse work practices.

Des horizons d'attente highlights the practices of 21 artists whose works, recently acquired by the Musée, are being shown here for the first time. They speak of political, feminist, social, aesthetic, material, conceptual, spiritual, ecological, poetic, linguistic and identity-related concerns specific to our time.

John Akomfrah : Vertigo Sea is a three-channel video installation at once devastatingly beautiful and wrenching. The work sets the ocean as a place of utter beauty, against which the abomination of human nature is cast. First presented at the 2015 Venice Biennale, where it became the highlight of the event, Vertigo Sea has been lauded by the press, who have described the work as "terrible and ravishing" (Hyperallergic) and as a piece that "keeps coming at you", as quoted in The Guardian.

The MAC also presents a selection of works from the MAC collection, curated by John Zeppetelli.

Online buying and booking tickets

Visitors must book their tickets and time slots online. The ticket gives access to all exhibitions. MAC members may access the museum freely at any time, but they must also book their tickets and time slots online at the aforementioned webpage. No booking fee will be applied for MAC members.

Sanitary measures

The MAC has put in place all the sanitary measures laid out by the Québec government to ensure the safety of its visitors and employees, while continuing to provide a pleasant, unparalleled experience. Visitors are invited to consult the visitor's guide available on the museum's website.

Acknowledgments

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is a provincially owned corporation funded by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It receives additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has presented local and international artists to an ever-growing public. It is also a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing, new, and often unexpected and stirring. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions of prominent contemporary artists who probe and provide insight into our society, and shows works drawn from the museum's extensive collection; spanning digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to familiarizing the general public to contemporary art with its wide range of educational activities, the MAC organizes exceptional performances and events during the year. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that extend the reach of art throughout the city and beyond. macm.org/en/

