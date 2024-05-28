The MAC celebrates its 60th anniversary!

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 1, 2024, the date of its founding in 1964, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) will officially launch its year-long 60th anniversary celebration. Although its temporary relocation to Place Ville Marie and limited access to its collection during the transformation at Place des Arts don't allow it to celebrate this anniversary with as big a splash as previous ones, the MAC will still be offering special activities up to summer 2025.

60 Artworks, 60 Gifts – From June 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025

Sixty artworks and artists who have shaped our artistic landscape will be highlighted in an anniversary mural on the fence surrounding the Musée's construction site at Place des Arts. Through this selection from its collection, the MAC celebrates the extraordinary support of its donors; all of these works were offered as gifts by artists, patrons, and members of our community. This unique showcase of six decades of contemporary art in Montréal reprises our memorable 50th anniversary exhibition, The Grace of a Gesture, which brought together 200 works donated to the Musée.

Quote

"I hope that you'll have as much pleasure as we've had in (re)discovering some of the collection's key works that will be presented for this anniversary mural. These works testify to the diversity and richness of the institutional collection and to the privileged relationship that the MAC has developed with members of its community over the last sixty years, building a heritage of contemporary art that will be meaningful and relevant to future generations. I'm honoured to have contributed to enhancing the collection over the last decade."– John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

Grand Launch Weekend – From May 31 to June 2, 2024

On Friday, May 31, the MAC invites all visitors to choose their admission fee for themselves for its very first Pay What You Can action! So that as many people can take advantage and visit the exhibitions femmes volcans forêts torrents, the MAC will be open to 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, June 1, families can reserve spots in two Arborescences creative workshops that will enable them to express their creativity around environmental themes.

And on Sunday, June 2, the first Sunday of the month, admission to the MAC will be free of charge for all Québec residents (upon proof of residency).

More activities to come!

The MAC's website will feature a page dedicated to the 60th anniversary so the public can keep track of all activities taking place until June 2025 as they become available.

Practical information

The MAC's temporary museum space is in Place Ville Marie , at the corner of rue Mansfield and rue Cathcart . The main entrance is in the Galerie PVM (access by rue Mansfield ).

, at the corner of rue and rue . The main entrance is in the Galerie PVM (access by rue ). The anniversary mural is on the MAC's construction-site fence at Place des Arts, along rue Jeanne-Mance.

Acknowledgments

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is a public corporation funded by the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, with additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. The MAC also thanks its Fondation and the many donors who contribute to making its mission a success.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For sixty years, the MAC has brought together local and international artists, their works, and a variety of publics to celebrate art as an essential aspect of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is currently in the midst of a major architectural transformation. Until the project is completed, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, a location emblematic of Montréal's business district. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programs and a range of educational services and community awareness activities. www.macm.org

