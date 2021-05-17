May 25, 26 and 27 will see the return of a concept that was a resounding success last year (the pandemic left us no other choice!): the broadcasting of free virtual talks. Wherever you are in Québec, you'll have free access to engaging workshops (REMPLACER PAR échanges enrichissants) run by gardening, community science and research experts from all over. It's a sure sign that a little adaptation can go a long way!

Program

Tuesday, May 25, from 7 to 8:40 p.m.

Round table: Les agricultures montréalaises pour la transition écologique (in French)

Participants: Marie-Anne Viau, president and co-spokesperson of Cultiver Montréal; Laura Charpentier, general manager of Coopérative de solidarité Miel Montréal; Isabelle Gareau, urban farming coordinator at Éco de la Pointe-aux-Prairies; and Laurie St-Fleur, urban farming project manager at Jardins collectifs de Montréal-Est.

Wednesday, May 26, from 7 to 8:40 p.m.

La transition écologique à l'horticulture au Jardin botanique de Montréal (speaker, in French: Marie-Claude Limoges, head of the Horticulture and Collections Division at the Jardin botanique de Montréal)

Les jardins de pluie en climat froid (speaker, in French: Henry Beral, doctoral student at the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale, Université de Montréal)

Attirez les abeilles, colibris et papillons dans votre jardin (speaker, in French: Albert Mondor, horticulturist, teacher, lecturer, columnist and author)

Thursday, May 27, from 7 to 8:40 p.m.

Un paysage nourricier à entretien minimal (speaker, in French: Guillaume Pelland, founder and director of Paysage gourmand)

Les fermes de ténébrions comestibles - projet pilote dans les écoles primaires (speaker, in French: Noémie La Rue Lapierre, director general of Friends of the Montréal Insectarium)

Rien ne se perd, rien ne se crée, tout se composte ! (speaker, in French: Vanessa Grenier, doctoral student at the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale, Université de Montréal)

To take part in the talks, you have to register.

FOCUS ON THE ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE

From May 28 to 30, come and reconnect with nature at the Jardin botanique as part of a revamped concept for the annual Great Gardening Weekend. With 30 or so exhibitors and a special focus on explaining how you yourself can contribute to the ecological transition, the event is reinventing itself. This year, more than ever, the Little Great Gardening Weekend is inviting you to review and develop your know-how and attitudes, for the greater benefit of the environment. Are you interested in learning more about urban farming, buying locally, gardening without pesticides, composting, developing green spaces, community science, protecting biodiversity or sustainable development? Experts and keen amateurs will be on hand to share their knowledge and exchange tips, as well as to offer you exceptional plants and products at their booths.

You'll also have an opportunity to learn how to boost biodiversity at home through the My Space for Life Garden program, and talk community science with Mission Monarch and urban farming with Cultiver Montréal. Students and researchers from the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale (IRBV) are also organizing a guided tour of the phytotechnology stations at the Jardin botanique (places limited, passes available at the IRBV booth). This year, more than ever, let's garden greener!

Check our website for a detailed list of exhibitors and their offerings.

And don't forget to bring your reusable bags!

BOOK ONLINE

As the admission capacity of the Little Great Gardening Weekend has had to be reduced to comply with the Covid-19 public health restrictions, it is strongly recommended that you purchase your tickets online before travelling to the Jardin botanique.

SPECIAL MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19

Find out what else we are doing to ensure your safety and that of our employees.

PARKING INFO

Pay parking. If you can, come by public transit (the Pie IX metro station is just five minutes away on foot) or carpool! If you do come by car, you can use parking lot P1 at the Jardin botanique

(4101 Sherbrooke Street East).

