The Life Coach: From Festival Favourite to Box Office Success

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landscape where independent films often struggle to find their audience, The Life Coach is breaking barriers and rising to the occasion. Written, directed, and produced by Patricia Bebia, this emotionally gripping feature has captivated audiences with its poignant exploration of self-acceptance, mental health and the power of authentic human connection. The Life Coach explores the hidden struggles of a celebrated speaker as he navigates the complexities of fame, mental health, and authentic connections.

Since its debut, The Life Coach has garnered ten international awards, including Best Actor at the Paris Women Cinefest, Best Director for Inspirational Film at the Director Talents Awards in London, Best film in all Categories for a Feature Film Directed by a Woman at the New York International Women Film Festival, and both Best Actor and Best Feature Film at the Milan Independent Film Festival.

In March 2025, the film made its Caribbean debut with a sold-out premiere in Roseau, Dominica, where the audience response was electric. At home in Canada, The Life Coach continued its powerful momentum, screening for three weeks from March 28th in theatres across cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and more, through major chains including Cineplex, Imagine, and Landmark Cinemas.



"Patricia's unique gift to the world is telling stories wrapped in a heart filled inspiring way. Truly an inspiration for the audiences" says Michael Patrick Lilly, president of Factory Film Studio. The Life Coach has garnered significant media attention throughout its theatrical rollout, with appearances on major platforms such as Etalk, City TV's Breakfast Television, CP24, TVC News, the Gamebreakers Network and The Globe And Mail.



Patricia Bebia, president of Diamond Plus Media and global multi-hyphenate creative, TV executive, speaker, and humanitarian, has poured so much heart into this project and it shows. "It's great to know the story is resonating widely. I'm excited to take this momentum global—with upcoming theatrical releases in other countries and a digital rollout on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi, and more. If the film moved you, please an IMDb review and rating, and follow us on social media to see powerful clips from the premiere and join the conversation" she says.

The Life Coach is a powerful reminder that healing is possible, authentic human connection matters, and the redemptive power of love protects. As audiences continue to connect deeply with its message, one thing is certain—this is more than a film, it's a movement to 'keep sailing always' (K.S.A.).

SOURCE Diamond Plus Media

For more information: [email protected], www.thelifecoachfilm.com