Award-Winning Film, The Life Coach, Brings Mental Health Awareness to Canadian Cinemas!

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Life Coach , the powerful and emotionally resonant film by the multi-award-winning writer, director, and producer, Patricia Bebia, is officially set to hit select theatres in Canada from March 28, 2025.

The Life Coach Film Trailer. Amidst fame, Gary's hidden struggles are exposed by an online connection that forces him to confront his demons and start a journey of healing and authenticity. The film has won the Audience Choice Award at the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, Best Actor at the Paris Women Cinefest, and Best Director for Inspirational Film at the Director Talents Movie Awards in London, Best Actor and Best Black Feature film at the Milan Indie Film Festival. Gary Johnson (Kosa Akaraiwe) and Loen Fontaine (Sylvain Plasse) from The Life Coach Film (CNW Group/Diamond Plus Media) The Life Coach Film Poster (CNW Group/Diamond Plus Media)

The film tells the story of Gary Johnson, a celebrated motivational speaker who outwardly inspires the world but secretly battles deep-rooted personal trauma and mental health struggles. When his anonymous online confidante gets too close to the truth, Gary's fear of exposure drives him to a breaking point and forces him to confront his past, face his demons, and choose between two women who represent very different versions of his future.

Fresh off its successful festival run and multiple awards—including Audience Choice Award at the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, Best Actor at the Paris Women Cinefest and at the Milan Independent Film Festival, and Best Director for Inspirational Film at the Director Talents Awards in London— The Life Coach is ready to connect with wider audiences on the big screen.

Director Patricia Bebia expressed her excitement about the upcoming theatrical release, stating: "Bringing The Life Coach to theatres is incredibly meaningful to me because this story is deeply personal. It sheds light on mental health, self-acceptance, and the courage it takes to live authentically—especially in a world where so many of us wear masks. This film will spark conversations, remind people they are not alone, and reinforce the redemptive power of love and genuine human connection." Patricia is the president of Diamond Plus Media, and Executive Vice-President of Afroglobal Television.

The Life Coach boasts a stellar cast, including Kosa Akaraiwe in the lead role of Gary Johnson, alongside Linda Osifo, Maria Frankis, Sylvain Plasse, Lori Canla, Ifeanyi Oboh, Souha Usman and Nosa Obaseki.

With its Canadian theatrical release set for March 28, 2025, audiences will finally have the chance to experience this powerful, heartwarming, and thought-provoking story on the big screen through Imagine and Landmark Cinemas. The film is set to premiere in other nations worldwide.

