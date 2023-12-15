QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, presented the First Peoples - First Nations Medal today.

This distinction, an initiative of The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, aims to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit. In addition, this recognition highlights the career of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, their involvement and their commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, their Nation or the First Peoples at the Quebec or Canadian level or even internationally.

"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people dedicated to the well-being of their community, and also highlights the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary work," said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

The recipients are recognized as individuals who bring about change in the social, cultural, community and economic challenges facing First Nations:

Mrs. Luci Bobbish (Cree Nation)

Mrs. Charlotte Commonda (Algonquin Nation)

(Algonquin Nation) Mrs. Wanda Gabriel (Mohawk Nation)

(Mohawk Nation) Mr. William Jerome (Mi'kmaq Nation)

(Mi'kmaq Nation) Mrs. Nancy Jourdain ( Innu Nation )

( ) Late Mr. Robbie Matthiew (Cree Nation)

Mr. Léandre Nicolas (Wolastoqey Nation)

Mrs. Laurianne Petiquay (Atikamekw Nation)

(Atikamekw Nation) Mr. Jean Sioui (Huron-Wendat Nation)

(Huron-Wendat Nation) Mrs. Shannon Uniam (Naskapi Nation)

