KUUJJUAQ, QC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, presented today the First Peoples Medal (Inuit Nation), in the company of the Minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit, Mr. Ian Lafrenière.

This distinction, an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor of Québec, aims to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. In addition, this mark of recognition is an opportunity to highlight the career of remarkable individuals who, through their career, their achievements, their involvement and their commitment, have contributed to the development of First Nations and Inuit communities.

"The awarding of the First Peoples Medal for the Inuit Nation is an opportunity to recognize the involvement, commitment, support and mutual aid of people with exceptional backgrounds among the Inuit populations. This distinction marks the unique contribution that these people dedicated to the well-being of their community offer. ", said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

The recipients are recognized as people who bring about change in the face of social, cultural, community and economic challenges faced by First Peoples. Today, the following were honoured:

• Ms. Mary Gordon Aitchison Kuujjuaq • Mr. Noah Inukpuk Umiujaq • Ms. Mary Sappa Puvirnituq • Mr. Quitsaq Tarquiasuk Ivujivik

"We would like to congratulate these individuals for their outstanding contribution to the Inuit Nation. This medal expresses the pride of our society for their constant efforts in maintaining the values that express the past, present and future of the First Peoples" concluded The Honourable J. Michel Doyon.

SOURCE Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur

For further information: Christophe Gagnon-Fortin, Communications Advisor, Office of the Lieutenant-Governor, (418) 643-5385 ext. 5010, [email protected], www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca