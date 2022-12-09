QUEBEC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Québec, The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, today assented Bill 4 An Act to recognize the oath provided in the Act respecting the National Assembly as the sole oath required in order to sit in the Assembly – following its passage in the National Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor's role is apolitical and neither can he nor should he interfere with the role of the Legislature or substitute himself for the will of elected officials. It is the latter who are responsible for drafting legislation and they have a duty to ensure the legality and constitutionality of the bills they submit for assent. These are the duties of the democratically elected Members of the National Assembly of Quebec. The Canadian constitutional monarchy is based on the principle of the separation of executive, legislative and judicial powers. Thus, should the legality or constitutionality of a law be raised, the matter falls under de jurisdiction of the judiciary and not the Lieutenant Governor.

