The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada marks Blood Cancer Awareness Month by announcing its new research partnerships

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) kicked off Blood Cancer Awareness Month and announced today it will invest over $4 million in research projects that take on the toughest challenges in blood cancer.

"We want to leave no stones unturned when it comes to finding cures," said Alicia Talarico, LLSC president. "Our goal is to support scientists whose work will contribute to the tremendous momentum in blood cancer research and improve the quality of life for more than 127,000 Canadians affected by a blood cancer."

LLSC will fund the work of established and emerging scientists from across Canada through its research funding program.

"In 2019, LLSC will fund 23 leading edge projects," said Paul O'Connell, LLSC's Manager of Medical and Scientific Engagement. "These are all potentially transformative ideas that can help improve clinical outcomes for patients with blood cancers."

LLSC's grants offer funding to research that contributes to the advancement of science aimed at preventing, detecting and treating blood cancers.

LLSC's new research partnerships will study various areas of blood cancer, including alternate treatments for drug-resistant patients, therapeutic vaccines and ways to lessen the long-term impact of chemotherapy in children, among others. For a complete summary of LLSC-funded research projects, visit llscanada.org

LLSC has a long-standing history of funding cancer research that began in 1955 when five Toronto women concerned about the lack of blood cancer research began fundraising.

Today, LLSC is the leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for all blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to programs, services, tools and resources they need to better navigate every stage of their cancer experience.

Each year, more than 24,000 Canadians are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. To date, LLSC has invested more than $40 million in research to better understand the underlying causes of the disease, develop better therapies, and save more lives.

To wrap up Blood Cancer Awareness Month, LLSC will host a research webcast on September 26 to help Canadians better understand the advances made in CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T is currently used to successfully treat some types of blood cancers. Visit llscanada.org/webcasts to register.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides information and support services free of charge to patients and caregivers. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. To find out more visit www.llscanada.org

For personalized disease, treatment or support information, patients can contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

