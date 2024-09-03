'Strong As Steele': Celebrating a Decade of Partnership Between Steele Auto Group and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Steele Auto Group (SAG) and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) are proud to commemorate a significant milestone: the 10th anniversary of their impactful partnership. Since 2015, Steele Auto Group has been a dedicated ally in the fight against blood cancers, raising over $1.7 million for LLSC's mission to fund life-saving research and provide support to families.

"In recognition of their extraordinary efforts, Steele Auto Group has been named the official partner of the LLSC Blood Cancer Quality of Life Research Grant program," says Alicia Talarico, President, LLSC. "This partnership highlights Steele's commitment to advancing research that enhances the lives of those battling blood cancers."

A Decade of Dedication: The 10th Annual Teddy Bear Campaign

This year marks the 10th annual Teddy Bear Campaign, a heartwarming initiative that has become synonymous with Steele Auto Group's commitment to the community. From September 3 to October 26, $50 from every new and used vehicle sold at any of Steele's 59 dealerships across Atlantic Canada will be donated to LLSC. Each purchase also includes a special gift—a teddy bear delivered to a family impacted by a blood cancer. In 2023 alone, this campaign raised over $191,000, bringing comfort and hope to countless families.

"Our partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada has been incredibly meaningful, not just for our team, but for the entire community," says Kim Day, Chief Operating Officer of Steele Auto Group. "Reaching our 10th year of collaboration is a testament to the dedication of our employees and customers. Together, we've made a tangible impact on blood cancer research and patient support."

A Legacy of Giving Back

The passion Steele Auto Group has for giving back is deeply rooted in its corporate values. With a focus on mental health, sick children, and families in crisis, SAG's community initiatives reflect a strong commitment to making a difference. Steele's efforts in the nationwide Light The Night campaign made history as the first corporate team to raise over $500,000 in a single event. Light The Night, coupled with the Teddy Bear Campaign, showcase the company's leadership in corporate philanthropy and unwavering dedication to fostering positive change.

Join Us in Lighting The Night

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada invites everyone to participate in this year's Light The Night event—a celebration of hope, remembrance, and community spirit. This transformative event offers an opportunity to join a team, fundraise, and celebrate the progress made in the fight against blood cancers. As Steele Auto Group continues to lead by example, we encourage others to follow suit and help us light the night for those affected by blood cancers.

About Steele Auto Group

The Steele Auto Group, consistently designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, is one of the largest and most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada. The group is currently comprised of 58 new auto dealerships, 6 used auto dealerships, 4 International Truck dealerships, 1 Multiline Powersports Store (Polaris, Honda, Ducati), 2 Honda Powerhouse Equipment Stores and 9 collision centers, and is headquartered in Dartmouth, NS. The Group consists of over 2,800 employees and prides itself on pursuing new, innovative, and more transparent ways of connecting with its customers. Steele Auto Group is heavily involved with, and supports the communities it operates in, while maintaining strategic partnership initiatives that support mental health, sick children, and families in need. Steele Auto is your trusted destination for everything auto.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is dedicated to funding research and providing support to those affected by blood cancers. Through initiatives like Light The Night, LLSC offers hope and resources to patients and their families, driving forward the mission to find cures and ensure access to treatments.

Visit lightthenight.ca to register, fundraise, and celebrate with us.

