The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada Announces Record Breaking Visionaries of the Year Winner

The Visionaries of the Year Philanthropic campaign honors the vision that dedicated leaders bring to making the impossible possible

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC)'s Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic competition that brings together dedicated volunteers across the country from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Our candidates are extraordinarily driven to reach their own personal best and, ultimately, help LLSC end blood cancer, a disease that is diagnosed every 24 minutes in Canada and has no current means of prevention.

On May 30, 2024, LLSC announced the 2024 Visionary of the Year winner, Jennifer King, of Toronto, Ontario, who spearheaded an incredible 10-week campaign resulting in an astounding $390,360 raised for the LLSC, and collected the largest single donation in the Visionaries of the Year Canada campaign history.

Jennifer is a long time LLSC supporter. Urged by her brother and Visionaries Executive Leadership Committee member Dave McGee to become a candidate for 2024, Jennifer's drive to raise funds and awareness comes from her dedication to a future without blood cancers. Her father is a lymphoma survivor; understanding firsthand what blood cancer can do, Jennifer was driven to make a change in Canada's blood cancer community.

With a supportive fundraising team and through hosting events such as Cocktails for a Cure, Jennifer was able to collect the largest donation ever recorded in Visionaries of the Year Canada history, as well as the largest total amount of funds raised during a single Visionaries of the Year campaign.

About Visionaries of the Year

The Visionaries of the Year campaign has proven to be about much more than individuals and teams winning a competition — it is about incredible leaders stepping up and leading others to raise critical funds to end blood cancer.

Visionaries of the Year has helped LLSC invest more than $4.5 million in cutting-edge research and support services to benefit the Canadian blood cancer community, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising cancer research.

For more information or to get involved, visit visionariesoftheyear.ca and follow on social media, @LLSCanada, #LLSCVisionaries.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients. Through fundraising events such as Visionaries of the Year, the Society provides support, education, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by blood cancers.

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

For additional information, please visit bloodcancers.ca.