LA MALBAIE, QC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Loto-Québec is thrilled to announce the return of the Les Fééries event this summer at the Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix resort, and it's growing too! The Les Fééries event is held over four weekends when the general public can participate in a variety of festival activities from August 10 to September 4 this year. This year's brand-new event is Éclats, a circus show created by The 7 Fingers.

"This major event will gather tourists and residents from across the region, and we're very proud that the resort is hosting it. We hope to make our Les Fééries event an essential one for the region. The entire community will enjoy its benefits. The involvement of The 7 Fingers, whose reputation for quality shows is beyond question, is a great boon in highlighting our little area," says Pierre Maltais, General Manager at the Casino de Charlevoix.

A fusion of acrobatics and theatrics

Éclats is an exclusive show by The 7 Fingers that promises a circus experience that will immerse spectators in the exciting atmosphere of funfairs. The wonderful region of Charlevoix will serve as the core theme throughout this original production. Suspended over mountain and sea, talented artists will fly high in various set pieces inspired by the areas' deep history.

The show's world premiere will be presented under the big top on August 10, and the show will go on until October 2. Tickets will be on sale starting May 22 on the Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix website.

"The show is a poetic rendition of what the Charlevoix region means to me. Imagining it and creating it alongside such inspiring artists and designers has been a privilege. It is my great pleasure to showcase the talent of these world-class artists for you," says Isabelle Chassé, Cofounder and Artistic Director of The 7 Fingers collective.

A magical lineup

Like Éclats, the Les Fééries event has many free activities lined up for your whole family that will fill the Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix resort with a funfair atmosphere. With food trucks, a market featuring local gourmet products, colourful characters, music and more, visitors and locals alike will have great opportunities to gather and have a good time. We also have a few surprises in store.

Les Fééries 2023 will be held starting at 3 p.m., Thursday to Monday, from August 10 to September 4. The full schedule will be available on the Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix website in the coming weeks.

"The Les Fééries event is like Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, a space for freedom, creativity and pride for all of Québec," adds Karim Ikrimah, General Manager of the Hotel.

The Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix resort is as excited for the Les Fééries event as it is for the circus show. It encourages the public to start planning their trip now. Everything is ready to provide visitors with the hospitality that makes this region famous!

A new partnership

Planning the 2023 Les Fééries event and the ones that will follow has been handed over to the Féerie du Québec organization. Its mission is to support, coach and drive creators in arts, living arts and digital arts in their pursuit of innovative projects by creating events that highlight their creativity.

The organization can count on the expertise of Michel Granger, Producer and General Manager at Groupe 3.14. Granger worked in the field of theatre before making the leap to Cirque du Soleil, an adventure that led to him working on many large-scale productions.

"It's an honour for me to present a creation by The 7 Fingers collective as part of the Les Fééries 2023 event, on the Hôtel-Casino de Charlevoix's enchanting grounds. Visitors will be as charmed as I am by the staff's hospitality, the sheer talent of the artists and the region's undeniable appeal," says Michel Granger.

