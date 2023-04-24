WENDAKE, QC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On the basis of their millennial, privileged relationship with the St. Lawrence River, the Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) unanimously adopted, during a meeting on April 19th, a resolution that confers a legal personhood to the St. Lawrence River.

This position, intended to confirm the intention of the Chiefs of the AFNQL to be key players in all political, legislative, and legal decisions affecting the present and future of the St. Lawrence River, is officially submitted today as part of an interactive dialogue held at United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

"The links between the St. Lawrence River and the history of our Nations are written on every inch of the banks of this majestic waterway. This relationship, which transcends time, has remained engraved in our collective memory for several millennia. We have an obligation to ensure its protection and sustainability", said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

The AFNQL wished to share this will as part of the interactive dialogue held under the auspices of the UN, laying the foundations for an Assembly of Mother Earth to be held on April 22nd, 2024. This afternoon, Chiefs Ghislain Picard and Jean-Charles Piétacho participate in this dialogue and exchange with representatives of UN Member States, sharing the position taken by the Chiefs of the AFNQL in defense of the St. Lawrence.

"Human rights are largely dependent on our respect for the rights of nature and in particular, water. As First Nations, we must join forces and ensure that we are involved ahead of any action to grant legal entity status to the St. Lawrence River", added Chief Picard, who was mandated to explore the establishment of a broad Indigenous alliance for the protection of the Great Lakes basin to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

« Ekuanitshit, the MRC Minganie, SNAP Québec, and Association Eaux-Vives Minganie worked together to protect the Magpie River, giving it rights as a legal entity. A river is alive; it is up to us to defend it. Nature deserves to have its rights recognized. An Assembly of Mother Earth would be a promising avenue to recognize these essential manifestations", said Chief Piétacho.

