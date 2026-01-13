The Legacy Browser is at a Breaking Point: According to the State of Browsing Report

New Shift Data Shows Browsers Are Failing Modern Users as 1 in 5 Juggle 11+ Tabs

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The modern browser is no longer just a gateway to the web, it's where work, personal life, and digital identity collide. New findings from Shift's 2026 State of Browsing Report: Browser Usage Spotlight show that users are struggling to manage that complexity, with tabs, logins, and constant context switching pushing traditional browser design beyond its limits.

New data from Shift’s State of Browsing Report shows that 1 in 5 users regularly juggle 11 or more tabs at once, highlighting how legacy browsers are struggling to keep up with modern work habits. (CNW Group/Shift Technologies Inc.)

As hybrid work and app-based productivity tools become the norm, browsers have effectively become digital workspaces, without evolving to support that role. Shift's data reveals growing frustration with one-size-fits-all browsers and rising demand for experiences that adapt to how people actually work and live online.

Key findings from the report include:

Browsing Has Become Personal-First:

40% of users say their desktop browser time is mostly personal

say their desktop browser time is mostly personal Just 26% use browsers primarily for work tasks

Tab Overload Is Now the Norm:

1 in 5 users manage 11+ tabs at once

manage at once Gen Z and Millennials are most likely to keep 6–10 tabs open

are most likely to keep Tech and IT workers mirror the broader workforce, complex browsing is now mainstream

"Tab overload is evidence that browsers haven't evolved with the way people actually work," said Neil Henderson, CEO of Shift. "When 1 in 5 users have 11+ open tabs, what was once a feature becomes a distraction."

Users Are Ready to Switch:

81% are willing or considering switching browsers

or considering 92% want personalization

want personalization 47% say workflow fit is very important

The most requested browser capabilities include:

Multiple accounts and logins ( 39% )

) Task organization ( 34% )

) Notification blocking ( 31% )

) App integrations (18%)

"People live multi-identity lives. The tools they use need to reflect that." Henderson added.

About the Report

The 2026 State of Browsing Report: Spotlight on Browser Usage is based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in September 2025. Data was weighted to be nationally representative. The report is the first in a series exploring how evolving digital behavior impacts focus, productivity, and wellbeing.

Read the full report.

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do--not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

Learn more at www.shift.com

