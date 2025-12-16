New Report from Shift Reveals Rising Levels of Digital Burnout Across Generations

62% of users say they experience digital burnout, with younger generations and tech workers hit hardest

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In a world that never powers down, burnout has become a default setting. Shift, the next-generation browser transforming how people navigate their digital lives, released its 2026 State of Browsing Report: Spotlight on Digital Burnout & Distraction, uncovering the habits and emotional toll of our always-on online existence.

The study found that 62% of users experience digital burnout either occasionally or regularly, while 31% admit they rarely or never intentionally unplug. For many, the browser has become the new battleground for attention, a constant mix of social feeds, notifications, and app-switching that fuels distraction and fatigue.

"In 2026, browsers that don't actively reduce cognitive load will start to fall out of favor, especially among professionals," said Neil Henderson, CEO at Shift. "Burnout isn't a user problem, it's a browser design problem. The next winners will be those built for focus, not just access."

Key Findings from the Report

Attention is fractured: 43% of respondents say work distractions interrupt them several times a day.





Burnout spans generations: 34% of Gen Z respondents regularly feel burnt out compared to 31% of Boomers who say they never do.





Tech workers suffer most: 37% of people in tech-related jobs report regular digital burnout.





The biggest culprits: Endless notifications (24%) and social media overload (23%) top the list of burnout drivers.





Endless notifications (24%) and social media overload (23%) top the list of burnout drivers. AI tools still on the fringe: 35% of users ranked AI apps last in terms of time spent online, suggesting adoption is still early.

A Call for Smarter Digital Design

Shift's report highlights that digital burnout isn't just an individual issue, it's a product of the modern web experience. The very tools meant to keep users connected and efficient are often draining energy and focus.

Shift aims to lead that change through a browser built for focus and flow, one that separates work, side hustles, and personal life into distinct spaces.

About the Report

The 2026 State of Browsing Report: Spotlight on Digital Burnout & Distraction is based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in September 2025. Data was weighted to be nationally representative. The report is the first in a series exploring how evolving digital behavior impacts focus, productivity, and wellbeing.

Read the full report.

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do--not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

Learn more at www.shift.com

