Shift Browser Launches Innovative Browsing Footprint Calculator Revealing the Hidden Impact of Your Digital Habits

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Shift , the world's first carbon-neutral browser, today announced the launch of its Browsing Footprint Calculator , a tool that reveals the hidden environmental impact of digital habits and offers immediate climate action through verified carbon offsets.

"Between climate headlines and record-breaking natural disasters, it's easy to feel powerless about making a positive impact," said Neil Henderson, CEO at Shift. "But your everyday browsing habits are part of both the problem and the solution. Our Browsing Footprint Calculator transforms digital awareness into immediate climate action."

Revealing the Hidden Environmental Cost of Digital Life

While most people understand the carbon impact of driving or flying, few realize that digital activities—from streaming videos to storing photos—are an increasingly significant source of global emissions.

Shift's Browsing Footprint Calculator bridges this awareness gap by asking participants about their online habits across multiple categories like AI tool usage and email management, and then sharing their carbon footprint results.

As an incentive, Shift will offset a full year of internet emissions—about 0.229 tonnes of carbon, or 3,230 hours online—for people who try the tool.

"We're not just raising awareness—we're providing a pathway to immediate impact," added Henderson. "Everyone who tries the Browsing Footprint Calculator walks away with a carbon-neutral digital footprint for an entire year."

Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Browsing Technology

Unlike traditional browsers, Shift has a built-in Carbon Meter that automatically estimates and offsets users' online footprint in real-time—whether they're working, streaming, or scrolling in the Shift browser.

The browser seamlessly estimates the carbon impact of everyday online activity across apps, websites, and extensions, then offsets emissions on users' behalf. This integrated approach ensures every Shift user can browse with a significantly lighter environmental footprint.

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do—not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

