Consumers Declare the Browser Broken: 62% Report Digital Burnout, 81% Ready to Switch

U.S. study from Shift uncovers widespread digital fatigue and a growing demand for browsers built around people, not pages

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Shift , the next-generation browser transforming how people navigate their digital lives, today released its 2026 State of Browsing Report that shows that U.S. consumers are exhausted by outdated technology and demanding greater control of how they navigate online. The findings confirm that the one-size-fits-all browser model is actively contributing to widespread digital fatigue, with well over half (62%) of users reporting occasional or regular burnout.

U.S. study from Shift uncovers widespread digital fatigue and a growing demand for browsers built around people, not pages. (CNW Group/Shift Technologies Inc.)

Users are moving beyond the passive container model of traditional browsers, actively seeking platforms that adapt to their complex, multi-identity lives. The report reveals. An overwhelming 92% now state that having a browser that fits how they spend their time online is important, driving a significant market shift with 81% of users either willing to switch or considering switching their browser for better personalization.

The Problem: Clutter is the Productivity Killer.

The survey data paints a clear picture of a digital world built against the user. Browsers, which should be productivity tools, are often the primary source of distraction:

The Lack of Disconnect: 31% of users rarely intentionally unplug from digital life, and an equal share say they always or often have trouble disconnecting.

of users rarely intentionally unplug from digital life, and an equal share say they always or often have trouble disconnecting. Top Productivity Killers: Switching between web apps and pages (20%) and endless notifications (16%), both rank in the top three productivity killers, caused by a lack of seamless integration and context.

Switching between web apps and pages and endless notifications both rank in the top three productivity killers, caused by a lack of seamless integration and context. The Cost of Chaos: 43% of users admit to being distracted at work several times a day, disrupting productivity and concentration. Social media was cited as one of the biggest distractions.

"The report proves what we already knew: the one-size-fits-all browser is the source of the problem," said Neil Henderson, CEO at Shift. "For years, browsers have acted as static windows to the web. This data shows users want something more dynamic, a browser that reflects how fragmented, fast, and personal our online lives have become. The next wave of browsers will be defined by adaptability and user control."

The Browser Is Broken: Today's one-size-fits-all model fuels fatigue instead of focus.

Tab chaos has a generational signature: 51% keep <5 tabs overall (Boomers lead in tab minimalism).

keep overall (Boomers lead in tab minimalism). Appetite for change is strong: 92% say personalization (a browser that fits their workflow) matters.

say personalization (a browser that fits their workflow) matters. Users want focus and organization: Multiple accounts/logins (39%), task/project organization (34%) notifications & distraction blockers, (31%) are the top requested features.

AI adoption is on the rise, but skepticism remains.

Online Privacy Concerns: 45% cite concern for their online privacy as a top barrier for using AI more often. Not trusting how the content generated would be used was in second (35%) , followed closely by not trusting results at 34%.

cite concern for their online privacy as a top barrier for using AI more often. Not trusting how the content generated would be used was in second , followed closely by not trusting results at What Users Want from AI: Nearly half ( 49% ) of those surveyed said that research assistance is the best use of AI (finding facts, sources, comparisons), followed by task automation (reminders, to-dos, scheduling) at 37%.

Nearly half ( ) of those surveyed said that research assistance is the best use of AI (finding facts, sources, comparisons), followed by task automation (reminders, to-dos, scheduling) at Personalization & Automation: Half of all Gen Z users surveyed use AI primarily for personalized recommendations.

About the Report

The 2026 State of Browsing Report is based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults and provides insights and collected in September 2025, forecasting trends for the year ahead. Data was weighted to be nationally representative.

Read the full 2026 State of Browsing Report .

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do--not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

Learn more at www.shift.com

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Shift Technologies Inc.