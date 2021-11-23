The Leed Project With the Largest Number of Housing Units Is in Longueuil

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Évaluations Écohabitation is announcing that the LEED residential project with the largest number of housing units in Canada is located in Longueuil. In fact, the Le Faubourg Cousineau eco-neighbourhood project in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough is inspired by best practices in sustainable development. Up to now, the project's first three phases have been completed by Habitations Mont-Royal, for a total of 800 LEED-certified housing units. A development agreement reached with the City of Longueuil calls for the completion, as early as next spring, of the project's fourth phase.

"Le Faubourg Cousineau demonstrates that there is a strong demand for LEED-certified housing and that potential homeowners are looking for housing that meets their desire for a more sustainable lifestyle," said Mark Hutchinson, vice-president of the Canada Green Building Council. "LEED's success is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and this project is a significant step forward."

The project's fourth phase will include the construction of housing for families, seniors and single people. Located near local services, Le Faubourg Cousineau is an eco-responsible project that will promote urban agriculture, reduce heat islands and protect natural environments. The project also focuses on physical activity with cycling paths, tennis courts and an outdoor exercise area situated nearby.

For Emmanuel Cosgrove, director of Évaluations Écohabitation, "[t]he speed at which the Le Faubourg Cousineau project is progressing is truly impressive. Évaluations Écohabitation supports all LEED Home projects in Québec, and we have never before witnessed such a successful large-scale development. The Habitations Mont-Royal team has managed to strike the right balance between sustainability and affordability, while also offering a range of services to the neighbourhood's residents. It truly is a great example to follow for new developments."

SOURCE Évaluations Écohabitation

For further information: Source: Steve Flanagan, Flanagan Relations publiques, [email protected], 514-916-2512