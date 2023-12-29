The Lawfare Project and Diamond and Diamond LLP Join Forces to Protect Human Rights and Promote Equality for the Jewish Community in the Fight Against Jew-hatred

Toronto Based Law Firm Becomes Latest Firm to Join Pro Bono Legal War Room of Over Three Dozen Firms and 600 Individual lawyers.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Lawfare Project (LP) is proud to announce it has partnered with Diamond and Diamond LLP (Diamond and Diamond) to protect the legal rights of Canada's Jewish community. LP and Diamond and Diamond will collaborate on high-impact cases, leverage their networks to mobilize resources, and provide comprehensive legal guidance to ensure that justice is served for the Jewish community in Canada.

Systemic Jew-hatred in schools, the workplace, and society has only been exacerbated in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks, with Jew-haters increasingly emboldened to violate the legal rights of the minority Jewish people.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the internationally known Lawfare Project, which shares our unwavering commitment to protecting the human rights of the Jewish people," said Sandra Zisckind, managing partner of Diamond and Diamond. "Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the Jewish community in Canada has the dedicated support system it needs to fight for justice. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to make a lasting impact and create a society that respects and values the rights of all individuals."

The partnership between LP and Diamond and Diamond signifies a powerful alliance that will provide an unprecedented level of support and expertise to Canadians facing legal battles related to human rights violations. By combining their resources, knowledge, and networks, these two organizations aim to create a formidable force that will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

"We have a crucial, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to seize the momentum in the fight against antisemitism and unite, as a community, to work collaboratively in the interests of justice and equality," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. "We have a track record of successful civil rights actions and a clear vision of how to succeed in Canada, through strategic legal action that imposes real consequences on Jew-hatred and makes it as unacceptable as every other form of racism and bigotry. Working together, we can end Jew-hatred in our lifetime."

Diamond and Diamond, known for their unwavering commitment to upholding human rights, have established themselves as one of Canada's leading law firms in this field. With a team of highly skilled and compassionate lawyers, they have been instrumental in securing justice and protection for numerous Canadians facing discrimination or human rights violations. Their track record speaks for itself, and their passion for fighting for the rights of all individuals matches perfectly with the core values of LP.

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project (LP) is the world's leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

