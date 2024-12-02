The Law Commission of Canada and the Canadian Bar Association launch inaugural Journalism Fellowship

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Law Commission of Canada (LCC) and the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) are pleased to announce the establishment of the LCC-CBA Journalism Fellowship, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support in-depth journalistic exploration of critical and emerging law and justice issues in Canada.

Valued at $40,000 CAD, the one-year fellowship will support the creation of comprehensive print or online reporting projects that focus on the ways law affects and shapes the lives of people across Canada. This initiative recognizes the importance of telling human stories in the evolution of law, as well as the deep and important links between investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth, justice, and hope.

The LCC and CBA share a deep commitment to public legal education, law reform, and advancing thought leadership on emerging law and justice issues. By fostering greater public understanding of Canada's institutions of law, justice, and democratic governance, the LCC and the CBA expect that the fellowship will contribute to an informed, engaged, and empowered society.

Applications are now open and submissions will be accepted until January 17, 2025. Interested journalists are invited to review the Call for Applications for more information on the fellowship and the required elements of a proposal.

Quotes

"The people of Canada have justice needs, justice ideas, and justice aspirations – in their daily lives and in their hopes for the future. Through this fellowship, the Law Commission of Canada is delighted to collaborate with the Canadian Bar Association in helping inform, support, and shape reflection and conversation around emerging issues of significance for Canadian society in which law is central."

LCC President Shauna Van Praagh

"The Canadian Bar Association is proud to collaborate on this important initiative. Journalism plays a vital role in demystifying our legal system and inspiring meaningful conversations about justice and reform. We hope that this initiative will help show the public that justice is not an abstract concept. It is a living force that shapes every aspect of our lives and defines who we are as a society."

CBA President Lynne Vicars

Quick Facts

The selected fellow will produce a series of four original long-form articles (2,500 to 4,000 words) on Canadian law and justice issues exploring emerging and underreported areas in need of greater public attention.

Journalists with a minimum of 5 years full-time work experience, based in Canada , and who are committed to expanding their knowledge of the justice system and producing in-depth original reporting on legal issues, are invited to apply.

, and who are committed to expanding their knowledge of the justice system and producing in-depth original reporting on legal issues, are invited to apply. The selected candidate will be notified in February 2025 and will begin the fellowship that month.

and will begin the fellowship that month. The fellowship is valued at $40,000 CAD.

CAD. Questions about the Fellowship or the application process should be directed to [email protected] .

Call for Applications for the 2025 LCC-CBA Journalism Fellowship

Law Commission of Canada

Canadian Bar Association

About the Law Commission of Canada

The LCC is an independent agency committed to engaging the people of Canada in the ongoing and dynamic evolution of law.

About the Canadian Bar Association

The CBA is dedicated to support the rule of law and improvement in the law and the administration of justice. Some 40,000 lawyers, judges, notaries in Quebec, judges, law teachers and law students from across Canada are members.

