The Lavazza IncluCity Festival announces new horror program in suggestive open-air cinema The Dark Side of Distillery District

Brandon Cronenberg to be celebrated with a Special Presentation of latest film "Infinity Pool"

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to unleash your darkest fears at the inaugural edition of the "Dark Side of..." Distillery District section, a chilling addition to the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by ICFF. On three different nights from June 27th to July 21st, the Distillery District will transform into a heart-pounding fear fest, showcasing the best of the horror-thriller genre. Brace yourself as visionary director Brandon Cronenberg takes the stage to present the special uncut version of his 2023 masterpiece, Infinity Pool.

"I'm thrilled to announce the opening of this new experience for horror genre in a wholly unique setup," said Cristiano de Florentiis, the Artistic Director of ICFF. "And, I'm all the more proud to welcome Brandon to the heart of fear and fascination, where we will pay homage to his remarkable contributions. This is surely an event that horror enthusiasts cannot afford to miss."

"At ICFF, our mission is to push boundaries and provide a truly unforgettable experience for fans. With the launch of our exciting new horror program, we have assembled a collection of spine-chilling stories that will leave audiences breathless and craving for more," said Andrea Chiaramello, Head of Lavazza, Canada.

The Dark Side series stands as a milestone for the festival, as it embarks on a captivating journey into the realm of horror, guided by the expert curation of Chris Alexander, filmmaker, author, editor of Delirium Magazine, film journalist, and renowned horror connoisseur.

"Cinema has the power to reflect the very essence of who we are," said Alexander. "And when it comes to horror, that reflection is most assuredly dark and occasionally upsetting. The trio of films selected for this year's program are examples of the genre at its most riveting and refined: earthy, sensual, visceral and ultimately, unforgettable works that are guaranteed to both challenge and terrify."

Prepare to be immersed in a world of pulse-pounding terror as the IncluCity Festival with three electrifying films that will send shivers down your spine and redefine the limits of cinematic terror. Kicking off the slate is the North American Theatrical Premiere of the highly-anticipated Australian horror, Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism, where the boundaries of faith and fear are shattered on June 30th. Get ready to witness the gripping tale of Lara and Ron in a battle against their own demons, taking you on a journey that will test the limits of sanity.

Mark your calendars for July 7th as the Canadian Premiere of Marisa Vallone's The Land of Women unveils a bewitching story of enchantment and sacrifice. Delve into the mystical world of Fidela, the village witch who holds the power to heal the cursed and create life for others, but who yearns for the one thing she cannot have.

And to close this heart-pounding horror extravaganza, join us on July 14th for the highly-anticipated special presentation of Infinity Pool, directed by the none other than Brandon Cronenberg. Embark on an idyllic beach vacation turned nightmare, where a couple's paradise transforms into a nightmarish realm of violence, hedonism, and unimaginable horrors.

Be prepared to be engrossed, terrified, and spellbound as the IncluCity Festival celebrates the dark and fantastical embracing the captivating world of genre films.

The tickets are available now at https://icff.ca/ .

