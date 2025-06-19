Lavazza IncluCity Festival Returns with a Star-Studded Lineup -- Including Guest of Honour Susan Sarandon

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The city's most vibrant open-air cinema experience is back! The Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by ICFF, takes over Toronto's Distillery Historic District from June 27 to July 20, bringing with it a dazzling lineup of global stars, exclusive premieres, and special events on and off its iconic outdoor couches.

Leading the charge is Academy Award–winner Susan Sarandon, who will be honoured at this year's Closing Gala on July 19, hosted at Toronto's legendary industrial landmark, The Hearn. This exclusive evening promises to be the crown jewel of the festival and follows last year's headliner gala, which earned ICFF the title of Best Corporate Event at the Canadian Event Awards.

Opening night kicks off with the Canadian Premiere of Napoli-New York, starring Omar Benson Miller, who will be in attendance to present the film at the outdoor Trinity Cinema.

Adding even more star power, on June 28, Juliet & Romeo — a bold, musical reimagining of Shakespeare's classic — will bring lead actors Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward along with directorTimothy Scott Bogart to Toronto to celebrate the Canadian Premiere.

This year's festival also puts a spotlight on green architecture and design, with a special keynote by world-renowned architect Mario Cucinella, who will speak on the Canadian Stage on July 8, as part of ICFF's Architettura & Design series, followed by the launch of his first-ever Toronto exhibition at TMU on July 9.

Italy's genre-blending duo, the Manetti Bros., land in Toronto on July 9 and 10, to present their newest film, U.S. Palmese, and Diabolik: Who Are You?, joined by Giacomo Gianniotti, reprising his role as the iconic antihero, Diabolik.

Also hailing from Italy is actress Geppi Cucciari (Diamanti), who will take the stage on July 17, bringing her signature wit and charisma to the festival's lineup.

From Nigeria, Daniel Oriahi's tense thriller The Weekend arrives with star Meg Otanwa in attendance on July 5, while Filipino musical drama Song of the Fireflies makes its North American debut on July 20, featuring an appearance by beloved singer and actress Rachel Alejandro.

With red carpets, free concerts, and outdoor screenings, this year's festival is a summer celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

