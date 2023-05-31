The Lavazza IncluCity Festival Announces its 2023 Official Lineup at The Distillery District

FENDI COMES TO TORONTO

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to be immersed in the magic of the 12th edition of the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by ICFF. From June 27th to July 21st, 2023, The Distillery Historic District will come alive with a celebration of international cinema, and 50 captivating feature films in its official lineup.

The festival will dedicate a special tribute to an icon of global fashion: the stylist and entrepreneur, Anna Fendi. She will be awarded the ICFF Lifetime Achievement Award for her paramount role in the success and expansion of Fendi, and her relation and contribution to international cinema.

The festival will kick off with an exclusive Opening Night that will leave you on the edge of your seat with the Special Screening of "Freaks Out" by Gabriele Mainetti. The evening will be accompanied by a captivating showcase from the Royal Canadian International Circus.

Prepare to be mesmerized by engaging programming featuring music shows, dance performances, masterclasses, panel discussions, cocktail tastings, and much more. As a signature highlight, the renowned art exhibit, 6ixArtOutdoors, expands its iconic showcase to feature a total of 20 multicultural sculptures representing diverse artistic expressions from around the world.

In its extensive movie lineup, the festival proudly presents the highly anticipated North American Premiere of "Bank of Dave" by Chris Foggin. Another powerful true story takes center stage with the Canadian Theatrical Premiere of "Sweetwater" by Martin Guigui, recounting the extraordinary journey of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American player to sign with the NBA.

The best of Canadian cinema of the season takes the spotlight with special festival screenings of two highly acclaimed films, "BlackBerry" by Matt Johnson, and "Infinity Pool" by Brandon Cronenberg.

Proudly from China, the most exciting sword-action sequences land at the Distillery District with the North American Festival Premiere of "Eye for an Eye" by Bingjia Yang. Directly from "The best of" the 79th Venice Film Festival, prepare to watch the entrancing Canadian Premiere of "The Last Queen" by Adila Bendimerad and Damien Ounouri, showcasing Algerian cinema.

Not to be missed are also the International Premiere of "Hotel Labamba" from Nollywood and the Canadian Premiere of "The Year of the Tiger" representing the Dominican Republic and Peru. Ukrainian cinema will also take the spotlight with the Special Screening of "Persian Lessons" by Ukrainian-Canadian director Vadim Perelman.

The thrill comes to life at the Distillery District: for the first time in its twelve-year history, the ICFF is excited to announce its inaugural edition of "The Dark Side of Lavazza IncluCity Festival", the horror section of the festival.

The best of Italian cinema, in collaboration with the Italian Government, is also back, and better than ever! Prepare for an exclusive lineup of films directly from Italy with special guests and star-studded red carpets in Toronto starting with award-winning actor-director Michele Placido.

Closing the festival at the Distillery District is the highly anticipated North American Premiere of "Diabolik: Ginko Attacks," directed by the talented Manetti brothers. In attendance will be Hollywood star Giacomo Gianniotti and Italy's beloved actress Miriam Leone.

Join us at the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, where the world of cinema comes alive in Toronto.

The tickets and full lineup are available now at https://icff.ca/ .

