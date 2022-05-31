The Lavazza IncluCity Festival Announces its 2022 Official Lineup

Marcel the Shell to Open Festival

The Distillery Historic District transforms into a cinema village from June 27 to July 16

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Lavazza IncluCity Festival organized by ICFF unveils its lineup ahead of the festival that will take place at The Distillery Historic District. A unique cinema village featuring glamorous special events, international premieres, and a multicultural art exhibit will run from June 27 to July 16, 2022. Thanks to the partnership with The Distillery Historic District and the collaboration of CHIN Radio, Rogers Communications and Christie®, the Lavazza IncluCity Festival will present an entertainment experience like no other in Toronto.

Kicking off the festival will be the Canadian Premiere of Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp on Monday, June 27. The film, starring the talented Isabella Rossellini, tells the story of Marcel, a little shell in search of his place in the world.

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

Canadian Premiere of Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story by Denise Dowse

The film celebrates the outstanding gospel singer and civil rights activist, Mahalia Jackson.

Steadfast, the Messenger and Message by Fahim Hamid Ali

A movie that follows the life and career of the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, founder of Black History Month in Canada.

Drinkwater by Stephen Campanelli

The film starring former Will & Grace star, Eric James McCormack will represent Canada Day.

Canadian Premiere of Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore

From the director of Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso, the film tells the story of the Maestro Ennio Morricone through the voices of Hollywood directors.

International Premiere of Koza Nostra by Giovanni Dota

Representing Ukraine, the film is a perfect blend of Ukraine and Italy in an action-comedy for everyone.

The Lavazza IncluCity Festival will also feature an art exhibit titled 6IX Art Outdoors. The art installation along Gristmill Lane will feature 13 one-of-a-kind statues to be painted by some of Canada's most talented multicultural artists.

About ICFF

Inaugurated as a grassroots non-profit film festival in 2012, ICFF has developed into a multidisciplinary and multicultural organization that embraces all facets of the arts. ICFF has grown to celebrate over 20 different local communities through premieres and special events, attracting 51,000+ attendees at its summer initiative.

