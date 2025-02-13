The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Opens Its Doors in Signal Hill, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Signal Hill, Alberta. Situated at 5562 Signal Hill Centre S W, Calgary, this new location offers an upscale casual dining experience, featuring a menu of high-quality steaks, seafood, and other signature dishes. The restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere is perfect for special occasions, business dinners, or a night out with friends and family.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, Signal Hill, Calgary (CNW Group/The Keg Steakhouse + Bar)

"We are thrilled to bring The Keg experience to the Signal Hill community," said Geoff Croteau, Franchisee of the new location. "Our commitment to quality, service, and hospitality has made us a leader in the Canadian dining scene, and we look forward to serving our new neighbours."

Located in Calgary's charming southwest region, Signal Hill is known for its stunning views, rich history, and welcoming spirit. The Keg Signal Hill is proud to join the community and become part of their story. Known as experts in exceptional hospitality, their staff are eager to welcome guests, continuously going above and beyond to curate unforgettable experiences.

The Keg Signal Hill features a spacious dining room, a stylish lounge, and a vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant's décor is classic and upscale, featuring rich wood accents and elegant lighting, making it the perfect place for your next night out.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit thekeg.com.

About The Keg Steakhouse + Bar:

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is a Canadian-owned and operated restaurant chain with over 100 locations across North America. Founded in 1971, The Keg is renowned for its high-quality steaks, seafood, and other signature dishes, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

SOURCE The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Media Contact: Nick Dean, [email protected]