The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Location at Dixon Road Temporarily Closed for Construction

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Keg Steakhouse + Bar location at Dixon Road in Toronto has temporarily closed its doors as of January 27, 2025 to undergo significant renovations.

This rebuild is part of The Keg's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences for its guests. The new restaurant will feature a fresh, modern design boasting a beautiful dining room, a welcoming bar & lounge, an inviting patio, and overall improved functionality to better serve guests.

The Dixon Road Keg is celebrated as being one of their most successful locations, having served millions of guests from all over the world since 1983. "This location has been a staple within our community for decades and we are excited to both modernize and enhance the overall dining experience for our valued guests and team members ("Keggers")," said Nick Dean, President of The Keg Steakhouse + Bar. "We appreciate the many Keggers that have built their careers at this location and the many guests that visited us over the years. We look forward to opening the doors to our new restaurant once construction is completed."

Guests can stay up to date on the construction progress and reopening plans by visiting thekeg.com or social media channels.

About The Keg Steakhouse + Bar:

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has been a Canadian dining icon since 1971, serving up premium steaks, seafood, and other signature dishes in a sophisticated yet approachable atmosphere.

