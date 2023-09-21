The Joyce Family Foundation Makes Historic $1.5M Endowment Gift to CNIB in Support of Students Who Are Blind

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Joyce Family Foundation, a leading private family foundation created by the late Canadian businessman Ron Joyce, has made a landmark endowment gift of $1.5 million to CNIB's post-secondary bursaries program. The donation represents the largest endowment gift in CNIB's history.

With applications for CNIB scholarships and bursaries tripling in recent years, the Joyce Family Foundation's generosity – which builds on its years of support for CNIB bursaries – will play a crucial role in meeting growing demand while breaking down financial barriers to higher education for generations of students who are blind or have low vision.

"The Joyce Family Foundation's historic endowment gift is a long-term vision to help as many students who are blind or have low vision as possible access the transformative power of post-secondary education," says John Rafferty, CNIB's president and CEO. "We are incredibly grateful to our partners at the Foundation for their commitment to advancing education equity and access for the young people we serve."

Available to students entering college or university who are blind or have low vision and face significant social or financial barriers to education, the Foundation's gift will create at least eight bursaries annually, each ranging from $6,000 (college) to $8,000 (university). Each bursary will be renewable for up to four years based on academic standing. Bursary recipients will also have a unique opportunity to receive mentorship support from former recipients, further bolstering their academic success and long-term potential.

The Hon. Ed Lumley, Chair of the Joyce Family Foundation, says the Foundation's endowment gift is a meaningful tribute to the memory of its founder, Ron Joyce – the iconic entrepreneur who co-founded the Tim Hortons franchise.

"Ron was passionate about investing in the potential of young people and making a difference through the power of philanthropy," says Lumley. "This endowment gift is an opportunity to support more students through many generations, and the Board members know Ron would be incredibly proud of the impact it will create – for students, for communities, and for Canada's future."

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams while tearing down barriers to inclusion. Our work is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca.

About The Joyce Family Foundation

The Joyce Family Foundation (formerly The Joyce Foundation) is a private, family foundation created by Canadian entrepreneur Ronald V. Joyce (1930-2019). His philanthropy reflects a deep-rooted sense of responsibility to give back to his community. The Trustees carry out Ron Joyce's vision in his memory.

