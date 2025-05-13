Statement from Organizations Supporting People with Disabilities Regarding Today's Cabinet Appointment

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - People with disabilities represent 27% of Canada's population, yet they have no dedicated champion in the federal Cabinet announced today. Since November 2015, successive Liberal governments have made significant strides in advancing the rights and protections of people with disabilities. Landmark legislation like the Accessible Canada Act and the Canadian Disability Benefit, while not perfect, were important steps forward in improving the lives of millions of Canadians.

This is why Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet, without a Minister or Secretary of State solely responsible for disability inclusion and accessibility, is incredibly puzzling and concerning.

We recognize the context in which this government was elected. The recent election was focused on serious threats to our country, particularly our relationship with our closest neighbour and partner. However, we also recognize the threat posed by the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (and accessibility) policies within government institutions. These values are foundational to programs that support and employ people with disabilities, and we must not allow them to be sidelined.

A dedicated Cabinet voice, especially someone with lived experience, was much more than a signal. It represented a meaningful commitment to dismantling barriers, promoting inclusive policymaking, and ensuring that people with disabilities play a central role in shaping decisions that impact their lives. The absence of such leadership for over one in five Canadians is not just disappointing but, in our view, a step backward from the progress that has been achieved.

Our message is clear: ensure that a Cabinet Minister is explicitly tasked with the responsibility of advancing disability rights and delivering on the commitments made to people with disabilities in the 2025 Liberal Party platform. Further, we urge the Prime Minister to seize the next opportunity to appoint a Minister or Secretary of State solely focused on people with disabilities.

We regret that beginning a new relationship with this government begins on such an uncertain footing. We sincerely hope that this oversight, whether intentional or not, will be corrected without delay.

Signatories

CNIB / INCA

Canadian Association of the Deaf / Association des Sourds du Canada (CAD-ASC)

Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work (CCRW)

Daily Bread Food Bank

Environmental Health Association of Quebec / L'Association pour la santé environnementale du Québec

Indigenous Disability Canada (IDC) / B.C. Aboriginal Network on Disability Society (BCANDS)

Realize Canada

Wavefront Centre for Communication Accessibility

*Additional signatories to be added as they are received. Please visit cnib.ca/news for the latest.

