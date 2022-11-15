The JAMP Pharma Group launches Apremilast, a specialty generic, offering a more affordable alternative to the reference product Otezla® (marketed by Amgen Canada Inc.).

The JAMP Pharma Group, a leader in product launches 1 , expands its line of specialty products, contributing to its ambition to offer healthcare professionals and patients services adapted to their needs.

, expands its line of specialty products, contributing to its ambition to offer healthcare professionals and patients services adapted to their needs. The JAMP Pharma Group, established in Canada since 1988, contributes to the economic growth of the country and to a future where all Canadians can live a full and healthy life.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a Canadian pharmaceutical company based in the Montreal area, is proud to announce the launch of PrJAMP Apremilast, a generic alternative of Amgen's reference product Otezla®. PrJAMP Apremilast, available immediately, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. PrJAMP Apremilast, alone or in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, or contraindication to a prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD). It is also indicated for adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease who are candidates for systemic therapy2.

"With more than 300 molecules in all segments of the pharmaceutical industry, JAMP Pharma Group is well positioned as a partner of choice in the Canadian market. The addition of Apremilast demonstrates our expertise and strong presence in the specialty drug segment", said Louis Pilon, President and CEO of JAMP Pharma Group. "Patients using this product will be supported by the JAMP Care™ Program, designed for patients and highly valued by healthcare providers".

It is estimated that nearly 1 million Canadians suffer from psoriasis, 90% of whom suffer from plaque psoriasis and 30% of whom also suffer from arthritis3. The arrival of this generic alternative, in a version of the same quality and more affordable, will allow better access for patients to this therapy, in addition to significant savings for drug plans.

JAMP Pharma stands out in offering this product in the form of a starter kit, just like the reference product. This allows PrJAMP-Apremilast to be taken gradually to the recommended dosage, which facilitates the work of physicians and pharmacists as well as the experience of patients.

"As dermatologists, we are happy to have Canadian companies like JAMP Pharma Group providing quality, lower cost options for our Psoriasis patients", says Dr Ron Vender, a Hamilton, Ontario Dermatologist and founder of Dermatrials Research Incorporated.

Strength and Sizes Available:

Starter Pack: 27-Count Starter Pack containing 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg tablets. Package contains two folded blister packs of 13 and 14 tablets per pack. Each of the blister packs identifies the tablets to be taken in the morning and evening according to the day of treatment.

Bottle of 30 mg: Bottle of 56 tablets with a safety cap.

About JAMP Care™

The JAMP Care™ Program is a patient support program established with the goal of always focusing on ease of use and inspire confidence. The program is designed to provide personalized support with innovative services, a clinical approach for new patients as well as patients who need a smooth transition. To learn more about the program designed by JAMP Pharma Group, visit www.jampcare-support.ca.

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is Canadian-based with its head office located in the Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 300 molecules and is one of the leaders in the industry in terms of annual prescription volume4. In addition, with close to 40 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the last year, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches, enhancing the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The Group also has its Swiss Wampole-Laboratory, Orimed Pharma and BIOJAMP brands, offering also 180 over-the-counter products with a diverse range of vitamins, supplements and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products and added value biosimilars products.

LinkedIn : JAMP Pharma Group

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used herein are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

1 Source: Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest volume of reported product launches in Canada between 2016 and 2021. Based in part on data obtained under license from IQVIA Solutions Canada, regarding the following service: CDH, MAT 2016/01 to 2021/12. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

2 PrJAMP Apremilast Product Monograph. JAMP Pharma Corporation, November 2022. Available shortly on Health Canada website.

3 Source: Canadian Dermatology Association: https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/skin/psoriasis/

4 Source: Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest volume of reported product launches in Canada between August 2008 and September 2022. Based in part on data obtained under license from IQVIA Solutions Canada, regarding the following service: CDH, MAT 2016/01 to 2021/12. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

SOURCE JAMP Pharma

For further information: Alexandra Lewicki, M.Sc, Marketing and Communications Director, [email protected]