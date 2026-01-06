A new antifibrotic option for patients living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD), and other chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a leader in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of PrJAMP Nintedanib (nintedanib, oral capsules) in Canada, reinforcing its commitment to improving access to essential therapies for interstitial lung diseases. With this launch, JAMP solidifies its role as a trusted partner for specialists, pharmacists, and patients by providing a generic alternative to an antifibrotic therapy.

"With the launch of PrJAMP Nintedanib, we offer patients and healthcare professionals a high-quality generic antifibrotic option, supported by our JAMP Care™ program and by the breadth of our generic portfolio, the largest in the country1. Our mission remains clear: improve access, supply reliability, and support throughout the care journey," said Louis Pilon, President and CEO of the JAMP Pharma Group.

Proven Expertise

The JAMP Pharma Group has been active in the antifibrotic class for several years with PrJAMP Pirfenidone, supporting the care of more than 2,500 ILD patients nationwide to date. The addition of PrJAMP Nintedanib expands this expertise and offers a continuum of oral therapeutic options for ILDs.

"Our JAMP Care™ teams -- nurses, access agents, training and coordination specialists -- tailor solutions to each patient's reality and equip healthcare professionals to optimize continuity of care. The arrival of PrJAMP Nintedanib naturally integrates with our well-established antifibrotic expertise with PrJAMP Pirfenidone," explained Amélie Faubert, Senior Vice President, Institutional Affairs & Specialty Products.

Through its Specialty Care division, JAMP Pharma Group boasts one of the largest and ever-growing portfolios of specialty products in Canada. Leveraging deep expertise across numerous therapeutic areas, the division offers an extensive range of complex generic solutions and biosimilars.

Indication and Clinical Information (Canada)

PrJAMP Nintedanib is indicated for²:

Treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

Slowing the decline in lung function in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (ILD-SSc)

Treatment of other chronic fibrosing ILDs with a progressive phenotype.

For all warnings, dosage, and monitoring recommendations, please consult the product monograph at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00082631.PDF

Available Packaging

PrJAMP Nintedanib (as nintedanib esylate) is available in oral capsules of:

100 mg, in unit-dose blister packs (6 cards × 10 capsules)

150 mg, in unit-dose blister packs (6 cards × 10 capsules)

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 380 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in annual prescription volume³.

With over 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the past three years, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches⁴, thereby improving treatment options available in Canada, including numerous specialty medicines. The addition of a local manufacturing site for generic prescription products supports JAMP Pharma Group's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, the JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, Wampole®, Laboratoire Suisse, Cosmetic Import, and JAMP Acute Care & Injectables, offering prescription and branded products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products including a wide range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP CareTM patient support program is designed to help patients and healthcare professionals take the specialty drugs and biosimilars offered by the JAMP Pharma Group.

Website: jamppharma.ca

JAMP Care™ Program: jampcare-support.ca

Sources:

1 Based on the count of distinct actively marketed molecules and dosage forms generating sales greater than $0, as reported in a data source commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

2 PrJAMP Nintedanib, Product Monograph, 2025-12-01 version: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00082631.PDF

3 Independent market data.

4 Independent market data.

For more information, please contact: Contact: Sophie La Roche, Director, Marketing and Communications, Email: [email protected]