BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a Canadian leader in the pharmaceutical sector, announced today that its over-the-counter natural health and cosmetic products division, through its subsidiaries Laboratoire Suisse Inc. and Cosmetic Import Ltd, is acquiring the assets of Les Laboratoires Colba Inc., including the Racine de Vie®, Alpen Secrets®, and Blue ShimmerTM brands.

Well-established in Quebec since 1983, Laboratoires Colba manufactures quality natural health and cosmetic products distributed across Canada. Les Laboratoires Colba, Laboratoire Suisse, and Cosmetic Import share a fundamental common value: A commitment to the quality and excellence of their respective products. They also strive to offer them at a fair and competitive price, thus ensuring excellent value for Canadian consumers.

An Expanded Portfolio for a More Comprehensive Offering

In addition to ensuring the continuity of the Racine de Vie®, Alpen Secrets®, and Blue ShimmerTM brands, which are firmly established in the Canadian market, this acquisition will strategically consolidate the position of Laboratoire Suisse and Cosmetic Import by deepening their natural health product offering and diversifying their cosmetic product range.

A Local Acquisition and Distribution Opportunities

Laboratoires Colba is delighted to see its brands, created and marketed in Canada for several years, being taken over by Laboratoire Suisse and Cosmetic Import. Both organizations are not only Quebec-based and operate locally, but they have also chosen to acquire the assets of a local company.

This acquisition will ensure the continuity and development of the production of a portion of our natural health product line in Quebec, from our state-of-the-art facilities in Lévis.

Through this strategic acquisition, Laboratoire Suisse and Cosmetic Import will also be able to:

Access new distribution channels across the country.

across the country. Solidify their Canadian presence, strengthening their role as a national leader in the sector.

« The acquisition of the emblematic brands of Laboratoires Colba, a local company, is a source of immense pride and a strategic vision that perfectly aligns with our DNA. Taking over the legacy of these Quebec brands is a strong move that reiterates our unwavering commitment to Quebec's economic development. Above all, it is a significant business opportunity that will support our growth and contribute to value creation for the local economy. » declares Louis Pilon, President and CEO of JAMP Pharma Group.

«This transaction represents a perfect synergy of values and expertise, » explains Guylaine Thériault Rehel, General Manager, WSC. «The acquisition of these emblematic Quebec brands is a transformative step for our division. It allows us not only to significantly broaden our offering but, above all, to consolidate our presence and leadership across the entire Canadian market. We are proud to integrate a brand heritage so appreciated by Canadians. »

« We are very pleased that an esteemed Quebec company has chosen to maintain the brands Laboratoires Colba has developed over 40 years in Quebec. We would like to thank our team, our employees, our representatives, and our director for all these years of loyalty and remarkable work, » emphasizes Jean-Paul Bassili, President of Laboratoires Colba.

About the JAMP Pharma Group's Over-the-Counter Products Division

Our division brings together three emblematic entities: Laboratoire Suisse inc., Wampole, and Cosmetic Import Ltd.

Since 1989, Laboratoire Suisse inc., initially a family business, has offered a complete range of natural health products. Over 75% of its products are now manufactured in Quebec, reflecting a strong commitment to quality and local economic vitality. The mission is clear: to combine science and nature to support the well-being of Quebecers through a product offering for digestion, sleep, energy, and immune health.

Wampole, the first natural health product company established in Canada in 1893, is now a nationally recognized guarantee of quality. Its commitment remains to provide high-quality, science-backed natural health products, as it continues to push boundaries, offering a complete range of products for all ages and needs. Its recent line expansion, with the launch of its new children's body care line under the Adorable by Wampole brand, demonstrates its passion for offering quality products for the whole family, now extending to bath time.

Founded in 1956, Cosmetic Import Ltd has become an essential reference in the world of skincare and cosmetics in Canada. The company is proud to offer bath, body, and hair products, including iconic brands such as Algemarin, French Formula, and Henri Bernard Crystal Minéral, designed to simply integrate into the daily routines of Canadians, bringing well-being and simplicity.

Together, these three entities offer a diversified portfolio of high-quality health and care brands and products, all rooted in a tradition of excellence and a strong local commitment.

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization based in Boucherville, in the greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the last 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market and now has the most extensive range of generic drugs in Canada*, with nearly 350 molecules.

This leadership in the generic drug sector significantly reinforces our long-term vision and our commitment to the health of Canadians. By increasing access to affordable, high-quality therapeutic options, we play a vital role in improving healthcare for all. Moreover, our portfolio represents substantial savings for the country's public and private healthcare systems, freeing up resources for other essential needs.

In addition to its generic division, the JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions such as Orimed, BioJAMP, JAMP Acute Care and Injectables, Wampole, Laboratoire Suisse, and Cosmetic Import, also offering prescription and branded products, biosimilar products, 180 over-the-counter products with a varied range of vitamins,

supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP Care™ Patient Support Program is designed to assist patients, as well as healthcare professionals, in taking specialty medications and biosimilars offered by JAMP Pharma Group. Since 2024,

The JAMP Pharma Group also owns its own manufacturing site, located in Lévis. This site supports the continuous accessibility of quality medications and healthcare solutions for Canadians. By doing so, we elevate our level of service for community pharmacies and hospitals, enabling them in turn to offer optimal service and continuity of care to their patients.

*Based on the number of distinct molecules and dosage forms actively marketed and generating revenue greater than $0, as reported in a data source commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

www.labsuisse.com

www.healthandbeautycare.ca

www.jamppharma.ca

SOURCE Corporation JAMP Pharma

Information: Guylaine Thériault Rehel, General Manager, Wampole, Laboratoires Suisse et Cosmetic Import, 514-209-2448, [email protected]