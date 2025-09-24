JAMP Pharma Group launches Pr Pexegra ® , a biosimilar alternative to the reference product Pr Neulasta® (commercialized in Canada by Amgen Canada Inc.).

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - JAMP Pharma Group, a leading Canadian pharmaceutical organization, is proud to announce today the launch of two biosimilar products in oncology, PrPexegra® and PrFilra®.

PrPexegra® is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-neoplastic drugs1.

PrFilra® is indicated for reducing the frequency of infections manifested by febrile neutropenia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive antineoplastic agents, and in patients with severe congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia².

These two launches will expand the range of treatment options for patients. PrPexegra® and PrFilra® are among the biosimilars of pegfilgrastim and filgrastim, respectively, that are currently authorized for sale in Canada by a Canadian-owned company. As a result, JAMP Pharma Group is committed to improving access to affordable care for Canadian patients.

"We are extremely proud to add PrPexegra® and PrFilra® to our growing biosimilars portfolio. This marks the first oncology biosimilar products for our BioJAMP® division", said Louis Pilon, President and CEO of the JAMP Pharma Group. "These launches align with our mission to provide diverse therapeutic solutions to Canadian patients and are a testament to our expertise in biosimilars."

PrPexegra® is currently authorized for sale by Health Canada as a preservative-free solution (0.6 mL) containing 6 mg of pegfilgrastim (10 mg/mL) in a single-dose prefilled syringe with a 27 gauge, ½ inch needle with an UltraSafe Plus™ Passive Needle Guard, to reduce the risk of accidental needle sticks for users1.

PrFilra® is currently authorized for sale by Health Canada in the form of 0.5 mL single-use pre-filled syringe, without preservatives and also equipped with an UltraSafe Plus™ passive needle protection device, containing 300 mcg of filgrastim (600 mcg/mL). The 0.8 mL single-use pre-filled syringe, without preservatives and equipped with an UltraSafe Plus™ passive needle protection device, contain 480 mcg of filgrastim (600 mcg/mL). PrFilra® is distributed in boxes of 1 and in boxes of 10 syringes2.

A robust pipeline to meet the needs of Canadians

The JAMP Pharma Group, through its BioJAMP® division, has a robust pipeline of projects aimed at expanding its biosimilars offering, both in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its existing portfolio includes products in immunology, such as PrSimlandi® and PrJamteki®. Through strategic partnerships, the company is committed to providing Canadian patients with ongoing access to advanced and cost-effective treatments.

About the JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past ten years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market, with a portfolio of more than 380 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in annual prescription volume3. With over 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the last three years, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches4, enhancing the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The addition of a new local manufacturing site supports the JAMP Pharma Group's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, the JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions, such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, Wampole, Laboratoire Suisse and Cosmetic Import and Acute Care & Injectables, offering prescription and branded products, biosimilars, 180 over-the-counter products and a wide range of vitamins, supplements and natural health products. The JAMP CareTM patient support program is designed to help patients and healthcare professionals using specialty drugs and biosimilars offered by the JAMP Pharma Group.

The inclusion of Amgen Canada Inc is solely to indicate product availability through their distribution network. The use of Amgen Canada Inc's trademark does not imply any endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation. All trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Sources:

1Product Monograph, PrPexegra®. Available on Health Canada's website:

https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00078045.PDF

2Product Monograph, PrFilra®. Available on Health Canada's website:

https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00080022.PDF

3Source: Based on market data from an independent source.

4Source: Based on market data from an independent source.

