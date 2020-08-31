LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada and The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) are pleased to announce that the Jacques Cartier Bridge multipurpose path and sidewalk will be open this winter from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., 7 days a week. At night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., preventive maintenance will be performed on the path and the sidewalk to minimize closures during operating hours. In addition, it is expected that closures will be carried out on weekends to allow for more significant snow removal operations.

The winter operation simulation conducted in 2019-2020 allowed JCCBI to refine its maintenance, monitoring and communication protocols in real conditions and with the experience and feedback of test cyclists. JCCBI wishes to thank these cyclists for their contribution and also its partners, which are Association des piétons et cyclistes du pont Jacques-Cartier, Ville de Montréal, Ville de Longueuil, Réseau de Transport de Longueuil and Vélo Québec.

"Active transportation is a core priority for the Government of Canada. It addresses the needs and expectations of citizens who want to be able to get around while improving their health and well-being and helping to reduce emissions," said the Honourable Catherine McKenna, minister of Infrastructure and Communities. "As a cyclist, I am thrilled that Greater Montreal area residents will be able to use the Jacques Cartier Bridge multipurpose path during both winter and summer months. It connects communities and businesses, creates good jobs, allows kids and commuters to get to school and work cheaper and cleaner, and helps build a more sustainable Quebec."

"The winter simulation allowed us to determine that an adequate and safe level of service that can be provided on the path and sidewalk in winter. For several years, we have been looking for solutions to minimize the risks and operate the Jacques Cartier Bridge multipurpose path and sidewalk safely during the winter. Despite the many challenges involved, we are really pleased to announce to pedestrians, joggers and cyclists that they will be able to cross the bridge this winter," said Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI. "However, we are asking users for their cooperation. It is essential to respect the operating hours and follow the safety rules on this challenging path, in order to keep everyone safe," she concluded.

"This is excellent news for Longueuil and South Shore residents who enjoy crossing the river on foot or on their bike to go to work or run errands in downtown Montreal. It also offers new opportunities for our Montreal neighbours to come and visit," said Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne. "The hike and the sights from the bridge are just amazing all year round."

"Vélo Québec is delighted with this excellent news, which will now allow cyclists to use the Jacques Cartier Bridge multipurpose path year round. The pilot snow removal project, carried out last winter, has borne fruit and has shown that it is possible and safe to keep this important cycling link between the South Shore and Montreal open year round," says Suzanne. Lareau, President and CEO, Vélo Québec.

Since closures are more frequent in winter due to changing weather conditions and snow removal operations, JCCBI has created tools specifically for active mobility users, such as a dedicated Twitter account @mobiliteactive. Before using the path or sidewalk, users should always take a look at the Active Mobility Live Network page on JCCBI's website, which indicates whether the path and sidewalk are open or closed. Users can also sign up to get email alerts about closures.

To take a look at the Post-Mortem Report for the 2019-2020 Winter Operation Simulation Project, please see our website.

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Champlain Bridge, the Champlain Bridge Estacade, the Île des Sœurs Bypass Bridge, the federal sections of Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these important Greater Montreal structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these critical structures remain safe, fully functional and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future. www.JacquesCartierChamplain.ca

