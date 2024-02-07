The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Appoints Broadcast Veteran Scott Moore as New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Moore as its new CEO to lead the delivery of the first-ever Winter hybrid Invictus Games. Scott brings over 40 years of senior management experience in sports broadcast, media, sponsorship sales, and international games as well as a passion for storytelling with greater purpose that fits seamlessly with the role of the Invictus Games, honouring the Unconquered Spirit of those who serve our country.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott aboard and are confident that his leadership experience coupled with his proven ability in complex broadcast and major sporting events make him the ideal person to lead the team through to the completion of the Games," said Don Lindsay, Chair of the Board, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "I also want to thank Nick Booth, CEO, True Patriot Love who acted as Interim CEO for the past few months and has helped set the Games up for success, especially in leading the planning of the upcoming One Year to Go celebrations."

Scott is a well-established name in Canadian media, having been a senior executive responsible for some of the most iconic deals in broadcast. His past accomplishments include signing one of the largest media rights deals in Canadian history as President of Broadcasting and Sportsnet at Rogers Media, positioning the network as a top Canadian sports media brand. He was also responsible for bringing the FX Network to Canada, re-launching CityTV as a national broadcast network, and launching North America's first mainstream sports OTT service during his tenure. Scott is renowned for his leadership, overseeing coverage of numerous Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Commonwealth Games as General Manager of Sports and Network Revenue at the CBC. Further to all of this, Scott has produced and executive produced hundreds of major sporting events and entertainment broadcasts.

"I am thrilled to join the team at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025," said Scott Moore. "I view this opportunity through the lens of a mission, and I simply could not think of one more important than this. I'm impressed with the existing team, and I look forward to jumping in and working together to deliver a world-class Games."

Scott joins the team prior to the One Year to Go Participating Nations Camp taking place in Whistler and Vancouver from February 12th to 16th. This important precursor event provides an opportunity for members of the international Invictus community to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of next year's Games. Members of the public can also join in on community celebrations in both Whistler and Vancouver. More details can be found here.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. The organizing committee is committed to collaborating with the Four Host First Nations, addressing Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of the Games.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO, is an international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and Veterans. Taking place from February 8th – 16th 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations to British Columbia, Canada. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

For the first time in Invictus Games history, The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will see competitors given the opportunity to participate in both winter and indoor adaptive sports. The 2025 Games will feature new winter sports including: Alpine Skiing, Alpine Snowboarding, Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling, in addition to the core indoor sports of Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.

True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. For more information, visit invictusgames2025.ca

