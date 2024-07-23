Engage by Sharing Your I AM, Attending and Donating

Campaign augmented with cross- Canada digital/static outdoor billboards and social media

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With just 200 days to go, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, kicked off its I AM Vancouver Whistler 2025 campaign today, a comprehensive multi-media engagement encouraging people everywhere to share their I AM on social media, attend by pre-registering online for Ceremonies tickets and donate to support the successful staging of the Games. Participants can also follow and tag @invictusgames25 on social media and sign up for the Games' digital newsletter.

Members of the Invictus Games 2025 family members joined the I AM sign unveiling moment, including Canadian athlete and activist Rick Hansen and Invictus Games Team Canada alumni, Patrick Lévis. (CNW Group/Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

To celebrate the start of the campaign, the first of ten larger-than-life striking black and yellow interactive I AM Vancouver Whistler 2025 signs featuring the Games' signature visual identity created by Four Host First Nations artists was unveiled at Vancouver's scenic Jack Poole Plaza. Each sign offers a super-sized inspirational backdrop for an I AM photo or video and a scannable QR code to access the dedicated web page at invictusgames2025.ca/IAM which asks:

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 are coming. The Games will bring together wounded, injured and sick military service members and Veterans from around the world on a courageous journey of recovery through the healing power of sport. Their inspiration? I AM Unconquered. I AM Invictus. On your journey, what's your I AM?

I AM is the motto for the Invictus Games and is inspired by the last two lines of the poem Invictus by English poet William Ernest Henley: "I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul." I AM reflects and defines the Invictus Games' core purpose: to provide a platform for personal achievement, to compete not just against each other, but against oneself.

Nine similar I AM interactive signs will be popping up in prominent and well-loved Vancouver and Whistler locations leading up to the Games (sites to be announced soon). All ten I AM signs were manufactured in Canada, the first (and only) illuminated I AM sign being the largest at 10'w x 8'h x 6'd, weighing 976lbs. The subsequent nine signs will each measure 10'w x 8'h x 3'd and weigh just over 400lbs.

"There are unsung heroes among us all, wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans who inspire us through their journey of shared recovery, hope, courage, and healing. I AM inviting people everywhere to get to know and join the Invictus family," said Scott Moore, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "Ask yourself: what is my I AM? What defines me? And you can share that using the hashtag #ShareYourIAM and visit our website for much more on how you can participate in the unconquered spirit of Invictus."

Battle Cry, a signature I AM video created as part of the I AM campaign, was also released today, capturing the intensely determined and resilient spirit of Invictus competitors and the deep support of their friends and family. The video closes with the I AM campaign invitation to create and share a personal I AM. Battle Cry captures in video the unconquerable Invictus spirit and inspires a #ShareYourIAM. Watch HERE.

A series of Cross-Canada out-of-home billboards featuring members of the Invictus family are coming soon and will support the I AM Campaign.

Following recent announcements about Opening and Closing Ceremonies and Host Broadcast partner, future announcements will include the sports schedule and Fan Zones, Ceremonies talent line up, ticket sale details and much more. Sign up to be in the know: invictusgames2025.ca.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8th – 16th 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

