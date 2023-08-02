The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board is Hosting Public Meetings on August 16-17
BAUDETTE, MB and KENORA, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board (IRLWWB) is hosting two public meetings: one in Baudette (Minnesota) on August 16 and the other in Kenora (Ontario) on August 17. All are welcome to attend.
The purpose of these meetings is for the IRLWWB to provide an overview of their work and invite the public to ask questions.
Meeting locations and details are below:
BAUDETTE, MN
KENORA, ON
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Lake of the Woods County Historical Society
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Seven Generations Education Institute
The public is invited to submit their questions in advance via email to [email protected]
- The IRLWWB ensures compliance with the International Joint Commission's (IJC) Order pursuant to the Rainy Lake Convention, to monitor and report on the ecological health of the Lake of the Woods and Rainy Lake boundary waters aquatic ecosystem, including water quality, and to assist the IJC in preventing and resolving disputes regarding the boundary waters of the Lake of the Woods and Rainy River watershed.
- The IRLWWB's activities are supported by an Industry Advisory Group, a Community Advisory Group, and 4 committees, including the Water Levels Committee (WLC) which monitors hydrologic conditions and may provide dam operators with directions for the operation of their discharge facilities to ensure that the rule curves are followed.
- The IRLWWB published its Tenth Annual Report covering the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
- Mandate - International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board
- Key Roles and Responsibilities for Binational Water Management of Water Levels in the Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed
For further information: Maria Jawaid (Secretary, Canada), Rebecca Seal-Soileau (Secretary, United States), International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board, [email protected]
