The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada Launches 3rd Annual 'Flags of Fellowship' Campaign to Combat Anti-Semitism

Organization on track to engage more than 100 participating churches, synagogues and organizations nationwide to plant 120,000 flags for remembrance and solidarity events

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) has announced the return of its annual Flags of Fellowship campaign, a remembrance initiative marking the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Memorial events are expected to take place at churches, synagogues, campuses, and organizations around the world in the week surrounding October 7. IFCJ Canada and affiliated Fellowship organizations worldwide are on track to engage more than 2,500 participating organizations in this year's campaign, including more than 100 across Canada.

Flags of fellowship logo

Now in its third year, Flags of Fellowship is designed to honour the victims, those who were taken hostage, and the families affected by the attacks, and provide a meaningful way for Christians, congregations and community leaders to visually and vocally demonstrate their support for the Jewish people during a time when anti-Semitism continues to rise around the world.

Participating organizations will display fields of 1,200 Israeli flags on their grounds, each symbolizing a life lost on October 7 and serving as a visible expression of remembrance, solidarity, and hope for those impacted by the attacks. Many organizations will also hold dedicated Flags of Fellowship services and events to mark the third anniversary of the attacks.

International participation in the movement has already grown this year, with strong engagement from churches throughout Latin America, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and India, with additional participants expected in the coming months.

Last year, more than 1,350 organizations throughout North America and 10 countries worldwide participated in the Flags of Fellowship campaign, resulting in more than 1.5 million flags planted globally at local events, worship services, and community gatherings. In Canada alone, 47 participating locations took part in the campaign, including 31 churches, 12 synagogues, 2 Jewish organizations, 1 school, and an entire town. Should Fellowship organizations worldwide--including IFCJ Canada and IFCJ U.S.--meet their collective goal of engaging 2,500+ organizations this year, that number will grow to more than 3 million flags planted worldwide.

"What began as a memorial initiative has become a global movement of light, unity and resilience," said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "Flags of Fellowship has become a powerful symbol of hope and strength, giving people a meaningful way to support the Jewish people and speak out peacefully against the rise in anti-Semitism we've seen since October 7."

Churches, synagogues, school campuses, and organizations nationwide are encouraged to enroll in the Flags of Fellowship campaign now through Sunday, September 13 at flagsoffellowship.ca.

Since the attacks of October 7, 2023, IFCJ Canada has provided humanitarian support for ongoing emergency needs in Israel while continuing assistance through its core program areas, including emergency food, water, and basic essentials; support for olim (immigrants) making aliyah (immigration to Israel); and aid for vulnerable populations affected by the war and ongoing conflict.

To learn more about IFCJ Canada's work, please visit http://www.ifcj.ca.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jeaws and to support Israel and the Jewish people through humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of affiliated Fellowship organizations worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and South Korea. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein has served on IFCJ Canada's Board of Directors since 2015 and became President in 2019, succeeding her late father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, of blessed memory. Yael is a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, and an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian. A 2025 'Pillars of Jerusalem' award recipient for her exceptional contributions to Israel's public diplomacy, and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Jackie Gotwalt - 437-637-0419

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada