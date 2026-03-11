International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Rapidly Deploys Additional Aid During First Week of War with Iran

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran on February 28, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada), working closely with affiliated organizations around the world, has mobilized rapidly to deliver emergency aid and critical support to Israelis affected by ongoing missile and drone attacks. IFCJ Canada has focused its response on supporting vulnerable communities and providing immediate relief to families displaced by the violence.

Thousands of food packages in preparation for war with Iran, packed by IFCJ Canada and it's affiliated organizations. Photo Credit: Elad Zagman/IFCJ

As of March 5, 2026, IFCJ Canada and its affiliated organizations have implemented a range of emergency measures across Israel, including:

Direct Assistance to Affected Civilians

Providing direct assistance to civilians impacted by missile strikes, including the distribution of 618 emergency purchase cards to individuals and families displaced from their homes, helping them obtain essential supplies as they navigate sudden disruption and uncertainty.

Food card distribution has begun for 1,875 individuals and families throughout Israel who have lost their homes.

Approximately 2,000 Holocaust survivors without the support of caregivers, family, or elderly homes, or those who are unable to purchase or prepare food due to the war, will receive a daily cooked meal for 2 weeks.

Support for New Olim (Immigrants)

Recognizing the particular needs of new immigrants during times of crisis, ongoing informational sessions are being conducted for new olim to help them understand emergency procedures, access resources, and remain connected to vital community support systems.

"The Fellowship stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel during this incredibly difficult time," said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "As families seek safety from relentless attacks and communities face immense uncertainty, we are working around the clock to provide lifesaving aid and ensure that the most vulnerable know they are not alone. Our mission has always been to bring comfort, lifesaving care, and hope to Israel's people, and that commitment is stronger than ever today."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of affiliated Fellowship organizations worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and South Korea. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein has served on IFCJ Canada's Board of Directors since 2015 and became President in 2019, succeeding her late father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein. Yael is a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, and an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian. A 2025 'Pillars of Jerusalem' award recipient for her exceptional contributions to Israel's public diplomacy, and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact:

Jackie Gotwalt

[email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada