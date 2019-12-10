The Institute of Internal Auditors Canada (IIA Canada) Congratulates Beili Wong, FCPA, FCA, CIA, CISA on Being Recognized as an Ontario CPA Fellow

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - In recognition for her career achievements and for her contributions to her community, Beili Wong, IIA Canada Board Member and Canada's representative on The Institute of Internal Auditors' (IIA's) North American and Global Boards received her CPA Fellowship (FCPA) designation at a Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) presentation dinner ceremony on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

"Being recognized as an FCPA is the highest honour bestowed upon a Chartered Professional Accountant within the accounting profession," said Richard Arthurs, Chair, IIA Canada. "Beili Wong exemplifies the values the designation embodies. She is a leader and innovator in her profession with an exemplary and demonstrated commitment to community engagement. On behalf of The IIA Canada, we extend heartfelt congratulations to our colleague."

Beili Wong is the Chief Internal Auditor for the Government of Ontario where she is responsible for modernizing and shaping the independent internal audit service across the Ontario Public Sector. Prior to her appointment as Ontario's Chief Internal Auditor in October 2019, Beili was Vice President, Audit and Risk, and Chief Audit Executive at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Beili brings a systematic and disciplined approach to evaluating and improving the design and effectiveness of governance, risk management and controls. Her global working experience includes consulting and audit projects in 18 countries and four continents, with experience in retail, wholesale, logistics, manufacturing operations, and government.

"I'm honoured to have been named a CPA Ontario 2019 Fellow," said Beili Wong. "I would like to congratulate all 2019 Fellow recipients and thank my family, mentors and colleagues for their unwavering support."

About CPA Fellows

CPA Fellows (FCPAs) are nominated and selected by a committee of their peers. Fellows exemplify the values the designation embodies, including integrity, high ethical standards, leadership and community engagement. The FCPA distinction recognizes CPAs whose achievements, at work and in their communities, bring honour to the profession.

About The IIA Canada

The Institute of Internal Auditors Canada (IIA Canada) is affiliated with a global body, serving the needs of more than 7300 members in Canada. With its headquarters in Ottawa, IIA Canada works in partnership with its 12 chapters across the country, providing training, publications, and services for its members, and advocating for the profession to key government and regulatory bodies and related organizations.

About The IIA

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today has more than 200,000 members from more than 170 countries and territories. The IIA's global headquarters are located in Lake Mary, Fla., U.S.A. For more information, visit www.theiia.org or www.globaliia.org.

