The inaugural Children's Les tannants au volant car rally was a roaring success!

"It is terrific to be back in Montreal! I love this city; love the people and love raising money for The Children's Foundation," said P.K. Subban, spokesperson for The Children's Foundation . "I'm in awe of the folks at The Children's. They are committed to advancing pediatric medicine through innovative care, programs and research projects. They stop at nothing to help and heal the young children in their care. Quite frankly, The Children's is the best place to be when your child is unwell. It is an honour for me to be doing my small part to help the next generation achieve their personal best."

Earlier in the day, P.K. visited The Children's, bringing a little joy to the sick babies, children and teens spending the summer confined to hospital beds. "I always look forward to spending time with the patients at the hospital; it is the highlight of my visit to Montreal. Throughout the pandemic, I was able to connect with many of the children through virtual hangouts, but nothing replaces being able to meet with my friends in person."

Drivers and their navigators cruised around the greater Montreal area following clues from André-Philippe Gagnon that led them to six different stops where they enjoyed tasty gourmet experiences and interactive games, all from the comfort and safety of their car. There was also an online auction.

"A huge thank you to our participants, sponsors, André and our beloved P.K.," said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "I am so grateful for everyone's support. As you know, the last 18-months have been very challenging. COVID-19 has drastically changed our lives, and it continues to affect us in so many ways. For us at the Children's Foundation, the impact of the pandemic is significant – we cancelled many of our in-person fundraising activities. So, it is a relief to be able to hold this charitable event and to provide the hospital with as much support as possible."

Three cheers for our sponsors: Pfizer, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, RBC Banque Royale, Plan A and Desjardins.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The mission of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching at The Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The Children's Foundation has launched its major campaign with a goal of $200 million, the most ambitious fundraising objective for a pediatric hospital in Quebec's history, to advance innovative projects that will push the envelope in pediatrics on an international scale and help The Children's Find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised just under $500-million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care.

