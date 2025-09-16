29th Annual Children's Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $865,000 for Lifesaving Care and Research

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - On Monday, some of Quebec's top business minds swapped their computers for golf clubs at the 29th annual Golf Tournament for The Children's held at the legendary Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The tournament raised an impressive $865,000 to support some of Quebec's most medically vulnerable patients – including expectant mothers with high-risk pregnancies, fragile newborns, and children and teens facing complex health challenges.

Jason Tsadilas, Dan Boucher, Charles-Edouard Morin, Francis Martin, Matt Budd, Norman John Hébert, George Antypas, Danial Zeppetelli, George Papp Missing: Miro Yaghi, Mitch Garber, Scott Jones, Ray Lacharite, Peter Morton, Mark Pathy, Greg Rokos (CNW Group/The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation)

Since its inaugural tee off in 1997, this celebrated event has raised more than $19 million – helping kids get back to the business of being, well… a little bratty from time to time. Because as we like to say: a bratty kid is a healthy kid. Let them jump, run, or laugh too loudly. – Long live little brats!

"It's inspiring to see so many business leaders step up to support sick children," said Norman John Hébert, Tournament Honorary Co-President, and President and CEO of Groupe Park Avenue. "This tournament helps fund the innovation and expertise needed to treat the most complicated pediatric cases – and bring families from across Quebec hope."

"This tournament isn't just about golf – it's about showing up for kids and giving them a fighting chance for a healthy tomorrow," added Miro Yaghi, Tournament Honorary Co-President, and President and CEO of Termaco Ltée. "When the business community rallies behind a cause like The Children's, the impact is lasting and profound – it transforms care and changes young lives."

Where the Money Goes

This year, funds raised will support two essential services at The Children's:

Surgical Fellowships: Surgeons from around the world compete for the opportunity to refine their skills under the guidance of The Children's renowned surgical team. These fellowships not only elevate global expertise but allow the hospital to recruit the best and brightest young talent.

Treating and Researching Inherited Blindness: The Hospital is dedicated to treating and researching inherited retinal diseases that cause childhood blindness. It focuses on innovative therapies, including gene therapy, that aim to restore or improve vision in affected children.

Powered by Passion

Working tirelessly behind the scenes is a passionate organizing committee, led by Charles-Edouard Morin and backed by a dream team of business leaders: George Antypas, Dan Boucher, Matt Budd, Mitch Garber, Scott Jones, Ray Lacharite, Francis Martin, Peter Morton, George Papp, Mark Pathy, Greg Rokos, Jason Tsadilas, and Danial Zeppetelli.

"Nothing is more motivating than participating in a golf tournament knowing you are helping seriously ill children fight their disease and contributing to research that will transform so many lives. That is why we organize such events," said Charles-Edouard Morin, President of the Tournament's Organizing Committee.

Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, summed it up best: "This tournament helps children heal. It brings comfort to families, hope to kids, and real change to pediatric care in Quebec. We're so grateful to our honorary co-presidents, our committee, our sponsors, and everyone who came out to play. On behalf of all the moms, dads, and kids who rely on The Children's – thank you!"

Acknowledging our Sponsors

A big thank you to this year's generous sponsors:

Platinum: Nova

Gold: Dickson Golf, Mavrik Corp., Pipe and Piling Supplies Ltd., Psycho Bunny.

About The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

The mission of The Children's Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching in pediatric and maternal-fetal care at The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's), the pediatric teaching hospital of McGill's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Child Health and Human Development Program (CCHD) of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, one of Canada's top three research centres. Our major fundraising initiative, the Unexpected Ways to Heal campaign, aims to raise $200 million by 2026. Funds raised will advance groundbreaking projects in pediatric and maternal-fetal care that will push the envelope on an international scale and help The Children's to find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its founding in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $750 million, which has helped sick children from across Quebec and around the world to get back on their feet and return to their mischievous ways. Because a bratty kid is a healthy kid. Please visit childrenfoundation.com for more information.

