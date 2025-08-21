22nd Annual Caring for Kids Radiothon Raises $1,402,011 to Support Quebec's Sickest Children, Teens, and Expectant Mothers Facing High-Risk Pregnancies

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The halls of The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's) were filled with emotion today as courageous and resilient families took to the airwaves to share their stories during the 22nd annual Caring for Kids Radiothon.

Live from the P.K. Subban Atrium, Bell Media's radio stations—CJAD 800, 95.9 Virgin Radio, CHOM 97 7, and TSN Radio 690, along with CTV News, who joined forces to bring listeners deeply moving stories from families whose lives have been forever changed by the exceptional care at The Children's.

The day culminated in a heartwarming moment when nine-year-old Zack, who lives with cerebral palsy, stepped up to the mic and announced the final fundraising total: an incredible $1,402,011 raised by the Quebec community to help sick children and teens get back to what they do best—being kids.

As we like to say: A bratty kid is a healthy kid—and today, thanks to the kindness of our donors, more children like Zack are getting back on their feet, raising a little ruckus, and rediscovering the joys of childhood.

Real Impact. Real Lives Changed.

Since its launch in 2004, the Caring for Kids Radiothon has raised more than $32.5 million for The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, delivering life-saving care and much-needed comfort to sick children, teens, and expectant mothers facing high-risk pregnancies across Quebec.

In the past year alone, donor support has helped:

The Pavillion Kat Demes: A second home for out-of-town families with a child who is hospitalized for an extended period of time;

The only dedicated Child Life team in Quebec , which through games and creative activities spanning music therapy and pet therapy, helps to improve the quality of life at the Hospital;

, which through games and creative activities spanning music therapy and pet therapy, helps to improve the quality of life at the Hospital; The Birthing Centre, thanks to the purchase of JADA balloons, an innovative technology which treats post-partum hemorrhaging in just one hour, allowing new mothers to get home to their child more quickly.

"This event is a powerful reminder of what compassion can achieve," said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "Every gift helps bring comfort, healing, and brighter tomorrows to children facing serious illness. And when those kids are well enough to run, yell, and make a little mischief—we know we're doing something right—because a bratty kid is a healthy kid. And that's exactly what we want."

Donors Make a Huge Difference

Proceeds from the Radiothon support the Healthy Kids Fund, which provides The Children's with the financial means to act quickly when unexpected challenges arise—whether it's replacing essential equipment, launching urgent services, or offering specialized training. The fund ensures sick children receive timely, high-quality care without interruption.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

This year's Radiothon was also a success thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, whose commitment to children's health ensures that every child, teen, and expectant mother with a high-risk pregnancy receives specialized care, comfort, and hope.

Thank you to:

Dormez-vous – Phone Bank Partner

– Phone Bank Partner The Tenaquip Foundation – Caring Together Sponsor

– Caring Together Sponsor AtkinsRéalis, CN, Fuel Transport, Goldwater Droit, Otsuka Canada Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rio Tinto – Our Miracle Hour Sponsors

– Our Miracle Hour Sponsors Senville – Miracle Break Sponsor

And a huge thank you to our long-standing broadcast partner and champion of our cause Bell Media and its media organizations CJAD 800, 95.9 Virgin Radio, CHOM 97 7, TSN Radio 690, and CTV News Montreal for their unwavering support.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION (THE CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION)

The mission of The Children's Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching in pediatric and maternal-fetal care at The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's), the pediatric teaching hospital of McGill's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Child Health and Human Development Program (CCHD) of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, one of Canada's top three research centres. Our major fundraising initiative, the Unexpected Ways to Heal campaign, aims to raise $200 million by 2026. Funds raised will advance groundbreaking projects in pediatric and maternal-fetal care that will push the envelope on an international scale and help The Children's to find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its founding in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $750 million, which has helped sick children from across Quebec and around the world to get back on their feet and return to their mischievous ways. Because a bratty kid is a healthy kid. Please visit childrenfoundation.com for more information.

