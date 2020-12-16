Calgary, known as the hailstorm capital of Canada, topped the charts this year with the most damaging hailstorm in Canadian history. On June 13, hail the size of tennis balls was propelled by wind speeds up to 70 kilometres per hour, shaking houses, shattering windows, and downing trees. In second place, climate-induced wildfires in California and the American Northwest spread smoke northward into British Columbia and Alberta, forcing millions to face smoke-filled skies for nearly two weeks in September. Among the other top weather events includes the record-breaking "Snowmageddon" in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, which brought 76 centimetres of snow to the city within an 18-hour period.

Canada's Top Ten Weather Stories of 2020 are ranked from 1 to 10, according to factors that include the impact they had on Canada and Canadians, the extent of the affected area, economic impacts, and longevity as a top news story.

The Top Ten Weather Stories of 2020:

Calgary's Billion-Dollar Hailer BC's September Skies: All Smoke, No Fire Fort McMurray's Flood of a Century Endless Hot Summer in the East St. John's Snowmageddon Record Hurricane Season and Canada Wasn't Spared The Year's Most Powerful Tornado Frigid Spring Helps Canadians Self-Isolate Fall in Canada – Winter in the West and Summer in the East August Long-Weekend Storms: East and West

Related products

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

