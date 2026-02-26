GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers work across Canada with partners to crack down on the unlawful movement of hazardous waste, protecting communities at home and abroad from environmental risks.

During the fall of 2025, Canada intercepted more than one million kilograms of hazardous waste before it was exported, as part of Operation Demeter XI. Operation Demeter is an annual global enforcement operation led by the World Customs Organization which brings together international partners to help combat the illegal trade of transboundary waste that is subject to the Basel Convention. Canada's participation in this operation demonstrates our continued support for global action to increase environmentally sound waste management and address illegal waste exports.

The Canadian operation involved joint inspections by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Canada Border Services Agency officers. Officers intercepted 59 shipping containers containing environmentally hazardous materials, preventing the unlawful export of a total of over 1,200,000 kilograms of waste, making this Canada's largest operation to date.

The illegal shipments intercepted included materials such as e-waste, used batteries, waste oil, hazardous scrap metal, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), plastic waste, contaminated scrap paper, and other environmentally hazardous materials.

This marks the sixth time Canada has participated in the global operation.

Quick facts

Operation Demeter XI saw the participation of 120 member countries with record-breaking global results. Results show a substantial increase in the volume of intercepted illicit goods with over 15,509 tonnes (roughly 15,000,000 kilograms) of prohibited waste stopped before export, along with other notable enforcement outcomes.

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 and its associated Regulations govern various environmental issues, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances.

and its associated govern various environmental issues, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances. Canada manages the risks relating to waste exports primarily though the enforcement of the Cross-border Movement of Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Recyclable Material Regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 . These Regulations work toward ensuring that hazardous wastes, hazardous recyclable materials, and other waste are managed safely and in a manner that protects the environment and human health. This is achieved by requiring export permits, movement tracking, environmentally sound management of materials, and reporting to international bodies like the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

under the . These work toward ensuring that hazardous wastes, hazardous recyclable materials, and other waste are managed safely and in a manner that protects the environment and human health. This is achieved by requiring export permits, movement tracking, environmentally sound management of materials, and reporting to international bodies like the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal. Hazardous waste materials can pose environmental risks and are closely monitored year round through a strict permitting and movement tracking system. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers conduct inspections under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. This work helps ensure that organizations and individuals comply with applicable environmental protection laws.

